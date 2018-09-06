Tottenham to host Watford in Carabao Cup at MK Dons

Tottenham still do not know when they will move into their new stadium

Tottenham have been given permission to play their home Carabao Cup third-round tie against Watford at MK Dons.

The decision was taken as Wembley, the home of Spurs' Premier League games, is unavailable and the club's new stadium is not ready because of safety issues.

Watford had hoped to play the tie at Vicarage Road but the EFL ruled in Spurs' favour for the 25 September tie.

Tottenham have already confirmed that their three home Champions League group games will be played at Wembley.

They had been due to move into their new home, built on the site of the old White Hart Lane ground, in time for the Premier League match with Liverpool on 15 September, but that match, one against Cardiff (6 October) and one against Manchester City (29 October) have already been moved to Wembley.