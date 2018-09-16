Premier League predictions: Lawro v actor Mark Wahlberg
Liverpool's trip to Wembley to play Tottenham is the pick of the weekend fixtures as the Premier League resumes after the international break.
The same game last season saw Spurs clinch an emphatic 4-1 win, with Reds defender Dejan Lovren enduring a particularly torrid time against Harry Kane, but will Jurgen Klopp's side fare any better on Saturday?
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "I have a feeling Liverpool will be Lovren-less this time.
"If I am right, it will be a big test for Joe Gomez at the heart of the Liverpool defence because I would expect Kane to play.
Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.
This week's guest is actor Mark Wahlberg, star of new action-thriller film Mile 22.
Wahlberg grew up playing American sports and admits football, or soccer as he calls it, is not his first love.
He struggled with a few Premier League team names when he was picking this week's scores - like Leicester Square, Waterford and Fullman for example.
But he has been a fan of the sport since watching the 2011 Women's World Cup, and showed a knack for predictions after becoming an avid viewer of the men's tournament in Russia this summer.
"I started watching it, and fell in love with it," Wahlberg told BBC Sport. "I was actually eight from nine with my predictions leading right up to the final game."
Lawro, be warned.
|Premier League predictions - week 5
|Result
|Lawro
|Mark
|SATURDAY
|Tottenham v Liverpool
|1-2
|1-1
|3-1
|Bournemouth v Leicester
|4-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Chelsea v Cardiff
|4-1
|3-0
|1-2
|Huddersfield v Crystal Palace
|0-1
|1-2
|2-1
|Man City v Fulham
|3-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Newcastle v Arsenal
|1-2
|2-1
|0-3
|Watford v Man Utd
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|SUNDAY
|Wolves v Burnley
|1-0
|0-2
|5-0
|Everton v West Ham
|1-3
|2-1
|0-1
|MONDAY
|Southampton v Brighton
|x-x
|1-1
|4-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Mark's prediction: 3-1
Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Mark's prediction: Bournemouth and Lie-ster Square? ah - Lie-ster City? Leicester City?
I don't know any of the Leicester City players but I would say they win. 0-1
Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Mark's prediction: 1-2
Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Mark's prediction: 2-1
Man City 3-0 Fulham
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Mark's prediction: Manchester City versus Fullman? Man City to win. 2-0
Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Mark's prediction: If I don't pick the Arsenal, my friend Liam will probably be very upset. 0-3
Watford 1-2 Man Utd
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Mark's prediction: 1-2
SUNDAY
Wolves 1-0 Burnley
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Mark's prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Burnley? Wow, these teams have some good names. Let's say 5-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Everton 1-3 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Mark's prediction: 0-1
MONDAY
Southampton v Brighton (20:00 BST)
Both of these teams have four points from their first four games and both have picked up an impressive win along the way too - Brighton against Manchester United in August and Southampton at Crystal Palace last time out.
This should be a close contest - the Seagulls showed they are ready to scrap when they came back from 2-0 down to draw with Fulham last time out and, with Danny Ings up front, Southampton are looking far more dangerous up front that they did last season.
I am delighted for Danny because he had such a dreadful time of it with injuries at Liverpool. He is one of those players who everyone loves, because of his work ethic and the way he trained, so it is brilliant he is back playing and scoring.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Mark's prediction: Southampton versus Brighton and Hove Albion? Let's say Southampton, because I don't know how to say that other name again. 4-2
Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.
How did Lawro do last week?
Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches for a total of 70 points.
He was beaten by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James, who got five correct results, including one exact score, for a total of 80 points.
|Total scores after week 4
|Lawro
|250
|Guests
|300
|Lawro v Guests
|P4
|W1
|D0
|L3
|+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|=1
|Man City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+3
|=1
|Man Utd
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|+9
|=3
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|-1
|4
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|-3
|5
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|=6
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|+3
|=6
|Everton
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|+1
|=6
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|+6
|=6
|Watford
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|-3
|10
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|=11
|Burnley
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|+8
|=11
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|+4
|=11
|Fulham
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|+2
|=11
|Leicester
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-3
|=11
|West Ham
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|+9
|=16
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|-2
|=16
|Cardiff
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|=16
|Newcastle
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|+2
|=16
|Wolves
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|-5
|20
|Huddersfield
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|-3
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|120
|Joe Thomas
|80
|Greg James
|62.5
|Lawro (average after four weeks)
|60
|Idris Elba
|40
|Tom Grennan