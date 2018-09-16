Premier League predictions: Lawro v actor Mark Wahlberg

Liverpool's trip to Wembley to play Tottenham is the pick of the weekend fixtures as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

The same game last season saw Spurs clinch an emphatic 4-1 win, with Reds defender Dejan Lovren enduring a particularly torrid time against Harry Kane, but will Jurgen Klopp's side fare any better on Saturday?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "I have a feeling Liverpool will be Lovren-less this time.

"If I am right, it will be a big test for Joe Gomez at the heart of the Liverpool defence because I would expect Kane to play.

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is actor Mark Wahlberg, star of new action-thriller film Mile 22.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leicester Square, Waterford & Fullman - Mark Wahlberg talks football

Wahlberg grew up playing American sports and admits football, or soccer as he calls it, is not his first love.

He struggled with a few Premier League team names when he was picking this week's scores - like Leicester Square, Waterford and Fullman for example.

But he has been a fan of the sport since watching the 2011 Women's World Cup, and showed a knack for predictions after becoming an avid viewer of the men's tournament in Russia this summer.

"I started watching it, and fell in love with it," Wahlberg told BBC Sport. "I was actually eight from nine with my predictions leading right up to the final game."

Lawro, be warned.

Wahlberg thinks Jimmy Silva, the character he plays in Mile 22, would make a good footballer because he has got a "never give up, never give in attitude - he is win at all costs, whether you get a yellow card or a red card, you have got to do what have to do".

Premier League predictions - week 5 Result Lawro Mark SATURDAY Tottenham v Liverpool 1-2 1-1 3-1 Bournemouth v Leicester 4-2 1-1 0-1 Chelsea v Cardiff 4-1 3-0 1-2 Huddersfield v Crystal Palace 0-1 1-2 2-1 Man City v Fulham 3-0 3-0 2-0 Newcastle v Arsenal 1-2 2-1 0-3 Watford v Man Utd 1-2 0-2 1-2 SUNDAY Wolves v Burnley 1-0 0-2 5-0 Everton v West Ham 1-3 2-1 0-1 MONDAY Southampton v Brighton x-x 1-1 4-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: 3-1

Match report

Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: Bournemouth and Lie-ster Square? ah - Lie-ster City? Leicester City?

I don't know any of the Leicester City players but I would say they win. 0-1

Match report

Chelsea 4-1 Cardiff

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mark's prediction: 1-2

Match report

Huddersfield 0-1 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Mark's prediction: 2-1

Match report

Man City 3-0 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mark's prediction: Manchester City versus Fullman? Man City to win. 2-0

Match report

Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: If I don't pick the Arsenal, my friend Liam will probably be very upset. 0-3

Match report

Watford 1-2 Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mark's prediction: 1-2

SUNDAY

Wolves 1-0 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mark's prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Burnley? Wow, these teams have some good names. Let's say 5-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Match report

Everton 1-3 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mark's prediction: 0-1

Match report

MONDAY

Southampton v Brighton (20:00 BST)

Both of these teams have four points from their first four games and both have picked up an impressive win along the way too - Brighton against Manchester United in August and Southampton at Crystal Palace last time out.

Media playback is not supported on this device Southampton were excellent - Hughes

This should be a close contest - the Seagulls showed they are ready to scrap when they came back from 2-0 down to draw with Fulham last time out and, with Danny Ings up front, Southampton are looking far more dangerous up front that they did last season.

I am delighted for Danny because he had such a dreadful time of it with injuries at Liverpool. He is one of those players who everyone loves, because of his work ethic and the way he trained, so it is brilliant he is back playing and scoring.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mark's prediction: Southampton versus Brighton and Hove Albion? Let's say Southampton, because I don't know how to say that other name again. 4-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches for a total of 70 points.

He was beaten by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James, who got five correct results, including one exact score, for a total of 80 points.

Total scores after week 4 Lawro 250 Guests 300

Lawro v Guests P4 W1 D0 L3

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Man City 4 4 0 0 12 +3 =1 Man Utd 4 4 0 0 12 +9 =3 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 10 -1 4 Liverpool 4 2 2 0 8 -3 5 Tottenham 4 2 1 1 7 0 =6 Arsenal 4 2 0 2 6 +3 =6 Everton 4 2 0 2 6 +1 =6 Southampton 4 2 0 2 6 +6 =6 Watford 4 2 0 2 6 -3 10 Bournemouth 4 1 2 1 5 -4 =11 Burnley 4 1 1 2 4 +8 =11 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 4 +4 =11 Fulham 4 1 1 2 4 +2 =11 Leicester 4 1 1 2 4 -3 =11 West Ham 4 1 1 2 4 +9 =16 Brighton 4 1 0 3 3 -2 =16 Cardiff 4 0 3 1 3 0 =16 Newcastle 4 0 3 1 3 +2 =16 Wolves 4 1 0 3 3 -5 20 Huddersfield 4 0 1 3 1 -3

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19