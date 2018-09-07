Scottish Challenge Cup: Welsh clubs set for Irn Bru Cup games

New Saints lost 2-1 to Dumbarton in the semi-finals of last season's Irn Bru Cup

Welsh Premier league champions The New Saints will be looking go one better in this season's Irn Bru Cup after reaching the semi-finals in each of the past two seasons.

Saints face Queen's Park in the second round on Saturday having lost to Dumbarton in semi-finals last season and St Mirren the year before.

"We want to get past where we've been the last two years, the semi-final," Saints boss Scott Ruscoe said.

"We want to get to the final."

Welsh Cup winners Connah's Quay Nomads make the trip to Scotland to face Scottish Championship strugglers Falkirk.

Andy Morrison's side were beaten by Dumbarton at the same stage of the competition last season.