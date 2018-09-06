BBC Sport - Why did amateurs play for the Denmark national football team?

'The best defeat of my career' - why did Denmark field a make-shift team?

Denmark interim coach John Jensen says their 3-0 loss to Slovakia, with a team full of amateur and futsal players, was the 'best defeat of his career'.

The national team is involved in a commercial rights dispute with the Danish Football Association (DBU) so Denmark were forced to field a starting 11 of lower league players which included a salesman, a student and an internet star.

The two sides have since agreed to hold talks in a bid to resolve the dispute, meaning Denmark will field their strongest side for the Nations League game at home to Wales on Sunday.

READ MORE: Makeshift Denmark lose 3-0 to Slovakia

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'The best defeat of my career' - why did Denmark field a make-shift team?

Video

'Throw-in coach already helping Liverpool'

Video

Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block

Video

The Uefa Nations League - what, when, and why?

Video

European champion Dines explains RaceRunning

Video

I nearly lost my leg through injury - defender Shaw

Video

Cipriani v Russell - Whose pass was better?

Video

'Coaches aren't being treated like professionals' - Jones

Video

Do you go to the gym to do the bare minimum, squat 100kg or flirt?

Top Stories