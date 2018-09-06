Non-league goalkeeper scores second late equaliser this season for Guisborough Town

Media playback is not supported on this device Non-league goalkeeper scores late equaliser - for the second time this season

What do Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have in common with a goalkeeper from England's ninth tier?

They have all scored two goals so far this season.

Jordan Nixon of Northern League Division One side Guisborough Town scored a 92nd-minute equaliser in his side's 3-3 draw against Hebburn Town on Wednesday.

Amazingly, it was a feat the team's captain had already achieved once this season - to salvage a 3-3 draw against Newton Aycliffe in the FA Cup preliminary round on 11 August.

"I might be the first ever goalkeeper to have a goal bonus in my contract," the former Middlesbrough youth player jokingly told BBC Tees.

And it appears his latest goal was one Kane, Salah or Hazard would be proud of, adding: "I tried to go up a bit earlier for a corner and I looked at the bench, but I didn't get the approval.

"But I was already at the halfway line and it went out again, so I just started going up.

"It went into the box, it was headed towards me and I and volleyed it into the corner. If you asked me to do it again I probably wouldn't be able to."

And Nixon, who says he has been left unmarked for both of his goals, now has an objective for the rest of the season.

He said: "I'm on par with Harry Kane at the minute, so if I'm breathing down his neck by the end of the season I'm not far off my target."