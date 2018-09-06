Mark Lawrenson: BBC football pundit given cancer all-clear after scare

Mark Lawrenson won five league titles with Liverpool in the 1980s

BBC Sport football pundit Mark Lawrenson has revealed that he had a cancer scare earlier this year.

The 61-year-old former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender wrote on social media on Thursday that he had had a "facial cancerous blemish" removed.

He has now learned the cancer has not spread.

Lawrenson also praised the work of the staff at Ormskirk and Whiston Hospitals.

After starting his playing career with Preston North End, he moved to Brighton & Hove Albion and then enjoyed a successful playing career at Anfield, winning five league titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups, as well as the European Cup in 1984.

He also earned 39 international caps.

After playing, he went into management with Oxford United and Peterborough before moving into the media.