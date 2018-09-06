Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is disappointed with his team's performance in the 4-1 defeat by Wales in the Nations League opener.

Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts were on target for the hosts in Cardiff before Shaun Williams netted a consolation goal.

O'Neill added that it was a "tough" evening for the Irish, who will hope to bounce back in Tuesday's friendly with Poland in Dublin.