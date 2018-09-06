Match ends, Portugal 1, Croatia 1.
Pepe scores as Portugal draw 1-1 with Croatia
Croatia's first match since their World Cup final defeat by France ended in a draw as Pepe headed an equaliser for Portugal in a friendly in Lisbon.
The visitors took the lead, with Ivan Perisic volleying in from close range in the 18th minute.
But Pepe, who scored in his country's last-16 loss to Uruguay in Russia this summer, headed in Pizzi's cross on 32 minutes to earn the home side a draw.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game after declaring himself unfit.
Sergio Oliveira and Gedson Fernandes won their first caps after coming on as second-half substitutes for the visitors, who also had Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Southampton defender Cedric Soares in their starting XI.
Croatia, beaten 4-2 by France in the World Cup final in July, are now without retired goalkeeper Danijel Subasic and striker Mario Mandzukic, while influential midfielder Ivan Rakitic was rested for the game.
Both countries begin their Nations League campaigns next week, with Portugal hosting Italy in Group A3 on Monday, while Croatia are in Spain on Tuesday in Group A4, which also contains England.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 6Rúben Dias
- 19Mário Rui
- 13NevesSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 86'minutes
- 11Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 45'minutes
- 20Afonso FernandesSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 61'minutes
- 14William CarvalhoBooked at 72minsSubstituted forRelvas de Oliveiraat 81'minutes
- 7Tué Na BangnaSubstituted forRony Lopesat 68'minutes
- 9André SilvaSubstituted forCarvalho Fernandesat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Novo Neto
- 5Teodósio Mendes
- 8Renato Sanches
- 10Rony Lopes
- 12Morais Ramos
- 15Relvas de Oliveira
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Gelson Martins
- 21Cédric Soares
- 22Beto
- 23Carvalho Fernandes
Croatia
- 12L Kalinic
- 2VrsaljkoSubstituted forMilicat 45'minutes
- 5Mitrovic
- 21VidaSubstituted forJedvajat 35'minutes
- 3Barisic
- 19Badelj
- 8KovacicBooked at 41mins
- 20PjacaSubstituted forRogat 72'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forPasalicat 55'minutes
- 4PerisicBooked at 30minsSubstituted forCopat 63'minutes
- 13LivajaSubstituted forSantiniat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 6Milic
- 9Cop
- 11Brozovic
- 14Bradaric
- 15Pasalic
- 16Jedvaj
- 17Santini
- 18Rog
- 22Pivaric
- 23Letica
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
- Attendance:
- 26,356
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 1, Croatia 1.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
Ivan Santini (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Sérgio Oliveira (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Attempt blocked. Gelson Martins (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.
Attempt blocked. Rony Lopes (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Duje Cop (Croatia) because of an injury.
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).
Duje Cop (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mário Rui (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Santini (Croatia).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Gedson Fernandes replaces André Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Renato Sanches replaces Rúben Neves.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gelson Martins following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gelson Martins.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Sérgio Oliveira replaces William Carvalho.
Offside, Croatia. Mateo Kovacic tries a through ball, but Tin Jedvaj is caught offside.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Marko Rog replaces Marko Pjaca.
Booking
William Carvalho (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by William Carvalho (Portugal).
Ivan Santini (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Rony Lopes replaces Bruma.
Foul by Rúben Neves (Portugal).
Ivan Santini (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Duje Cop replaces Ivan Perisic.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes replaces Pizzi.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by João Cancelo following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Borna Barisic.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Antonio Milic.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Ivan Santini replaces Marko Livaja.
Offside, Portugal. Pizzi tries a through ball, but Bruma is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Mario Pasalic replaces Luka Modric.
Offside, Portugal. Bruma tries a through ball, but João Cancelo is caught offside.
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).