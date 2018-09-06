Match ends, Germany 0, France 0.
Nations League: Germany 0-0 France
-
- From the section European Football
World champions France were held to a goalless draw by Germany in League A of Uefa's Nations League.
Playing their first game since beating Croatia to win the World Cup, France forward Antoine Griezmann forced Manuel Neuer into a smart save.
The match improved after a poor first half with Marco Reus and Matthias Ginter both denied by France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on his debut.
France host Netherlands in the second group game on Sunday (19:45 BST).
After the home and away fixtures between the teams, the group winners move to next June's finals with the three other League A group winners and the chance to be crowned Nations League champions.
Didier Deschamps' side will be looking to progress once more after being beaten in the final of Euro 2016 by Portugal, but triumphing in Russia this summer.
They claimed a credible point away to four-time world champions Germany, who were back in action after a humiliating group stage exit at the World Cup.
RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner caused problems with his pace but was unable to deliver a telling pass in the final third, while defender Mats Hummels forced Paris Saint- Germain's Areola - the only change from the World Cup final starting line-up - into a sharp stop after a foray forward.
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane returned to the German side late in the second half - after being left out of the World Cup squad - but was unable to make an impact in his seven minutes on the pitch.
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 4Ginter
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 16RüdigerBooked at 88mins
- 18Kimmich
- 8Kroos
- 13Müller
- 6GoretzkaSubstituted forGündoganat 66'minutes
- 9Werner
- 11ReusSubstituted forSanéat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tah
- 3Kehrer
- 7Draxler
- 10Brandt
- 14Schulz
- 15Süle
- 19Sané
- 20Havertz
- 21Gündogan
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Petersen
France
- 16Areola
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Umtiti
- 21Hernández
- 6Pogba
- 13Kanté
- 10Mbappé
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forFekirat 80'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forTolissoat 86'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Lemar
- 11Dembélé
- 12Tolisso
- 15Nzonzi
- 17Rami
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 22Mendy
- 23Costil
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 0, France 0.
Corner, France. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Hand ball by Nabil Fekir (France).
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nabil Fekir (France).
Booking
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Benjamin Pavard (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Corentin Tolisso replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Leroy Sané replaces Marco Reus.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Nabil Fekir replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Mats Hummels (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Hummels.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Olivier Giroud.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Leon Goretzka.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matthias Ginter.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.
Foul by Timo Werner (Germany).
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Matthias Ginter (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Olivier Giroud (France).
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.