Nations League: Germany 0-0 France

Areola made a string of saves to deny Germany

World champions France were held to a goalless draw by Germany in League A of Uefa's Nations League.

Playing their first game since beating Croatia to win the World Cup, France forward Antoine Griezmann forced Manuel Neuer into a smart save.

The match improved after a poor first half with Marco Reus and Matthias Ginter both denied by France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on his debut.

France host Netherlands in the second group game on Sunday (19:45 BST).

After the home and away fixtures between the teams, the group winners move to next June's finals with the three other League A group winners and the chance to be crowned Nations League champions.

Didier Deschamps' side will be looking to progress once more after being beaten in the final of Euro 2016 by Portugal, but triumphing in Russia this summer.

They claimed a credible point away to four-time world champions Germany, who were back in action after a humiliating group stage exit at the World Cup.

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner caused problems with his pace but was unable to deliver a telling pass in the final third, while defender Mats Hummels forced Paris Saint- Germain's Areola - the only change from the World Cup final starting line-up - into a sharp stop after a foray forward.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane returned to the German side late in the second half - after being left out of the World Cup squad - but was unable to make an impact in his seven minutes on the pitch.