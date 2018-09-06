Sat on a sofa, watching TV on the pitch - Wesley Sneijder gets unusual Netherlands send-off

Sneijder received televised messages from former team-mates, including Arjen Robben

Sat in a mocked up living room in the middle of the Amsterdam Arena pitch with your family, watching goodwill messages from your peers - it is an unusual way to sign off an international career.

Wesley Sneijder was given this very farewell after ending his 15-year Netherlands international career with a victory over Peru.

The midfielder played 62 minutes of the 2-1 win, but after the game was seated on a sofa with his wife and two children to watch pre-recorded messages from former team-mates and managers.

The crowd in the stadium also held aloft banners celebrating the 34-year-old, who began his international career in April 2003 and ends it with a national record 134 caps, in which he scored 31 goals.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay, formerly of Manchester United, scored both goals as the Dutch came from behind to win, his second coming seven minutes from time.

Pedro Aquino had put the South Americans in front in the 13th minute.

Sneijder was thrown aloft by team-mates after the game

Sneijder currently plays for Al-Gharafa in Qatar

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was in attendance for Sneijder's final international game