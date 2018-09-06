Match ends, Czech Republic 1, Ukraine 2.
Nations League: Czech Republic 1-2 Ukraine
Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an injury-time winner as Ukraine beat Czech Republic in League B of Uefa's Nations League.
Zinchenko, 21, stroked in from close range after a mix-up between the Czech goalkeeper and defender.
The hosts had taken the lead in the fourth minute through Roma striker Patrik Schick's clever run and finish.
Schalke winger Yevhen Konoplyanka equalised for Ukraine just before half-time as Zinchenko netted the winner.
Ukraine are at home to Slovakia in their next group game on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST).
Line-ups
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 2Kaderábek
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 3Kalas
- 5Brabec
- 18Boril
- 10HusbauerBooked at 21mins
- 15SoucekBooked at 53mins
- 6SykoraSubstituted forHoravaat 90+2'minutes
- 19SchickSubstituted forTeclat 83'minutes
- 11KrmencikSubstituted forZmrhalat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Tecl
- 8Zmrhal
- 9Travnik
- 12Horava
- 14Jankto
- 16Koubek
- 17Reznik
- 20Coufal
- 21Petrák
- 22Novak
- 23Kolar
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 22Karavayev
- 4Krivtsov
- 20Rakitskiy
- 2Matvyenko
- 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forZinchenkoat 66'minutes
- 8Malinovskiy
- 6Stepanenko
- 10KonoplyankaSubstituted forTsygankovat 77'minutes
- 11Marlos
- 18YaremchukSubstituted forSeleznyovat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 3Khacheridi
- 5Burda
- 9Seleznyov
- 13Tsurikov
- 14Buyalskiy
- 15Tsygankov
- 16Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 19Makarenko
- 21Danchenko
- 23Lunin
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Ukraine 2.
Andriy Pyatov (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stanislav Tecl (Czech Republic).
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Ukraine 2. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomas Horava replaces Jan Sykora.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt saved. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Taras Stepanenko.
Attempt saved. Evgen Seleznyov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Jakub Brabec.
Attempt blocked. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marlos.
Attempt missed. Stanislav Tecl (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek.
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Evgen Seleznyov replaces Roman Yaremchuk.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine).
Josef Husbauer (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Stanislav Tecl replaces Patrik Schick.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Marlos (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jakub Brabec (Czech Republic).
Marlos (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).
Offside, Czech Republic. Jaromir Zmrhal tries a through ball, but Patrik Schick is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.
Attempt saved. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.
Foul by Oleksandr Karavayev (Ukraine).
Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Mykola Matvyenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic).
Attempt blocked. Pavel Kaderábek (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal with a cross.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine).
Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk with a headed pass.
Oleksandr Karavayev (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Andriy Yarmolenko.