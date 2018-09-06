Nations League: Czech Republic 1-2 Ukraine

Zinchenko played 14 times for Manchester City last season

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an injury-time winner as Ukraine beat Czech Republic in League B of Uefa's Nations League.

Zinchenko, 21, stroked in from close range after a mix-up between the Czech goalkeeper and defender.

The hosts had taken the lead in the fourth minute through Roma striker Patrik Schick's clever run and finish.

Schalke winger Yevhen Konoplyanka equalised for Ukraine just before half-time as Zinchenko netted the winner.

Ukraine are at home to Slovakia in their next group game on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 BST).