Diego Maradona: Argentine appointed manager of Mexican second-tier side

Dorados are known as 'The Great Fish'

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been appointed manager of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa.

The 57-year-old World Cup winner played 91 times for his country between 1977 and 1994 and also managed them from 2008 to 2010.

His last club job was with Al-Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, which ended in April.

Mexican newspapers claim Maradona had been hired to replace Francisco Gamez, who was sacked as coach on Thursday.

The club issued a short video on their social media channels with the messages 'Welcome Diego', and 'Make it a 10', Maradona's shirt number as a player.

Maradona played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli among others during his playing career and is widely regarded as one of the best ever to play the game.

He won the World Cup in 1986 with his country, who he coached in the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Dorados were formed in 2003 and had Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as a player for six months inn 1996.