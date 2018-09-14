Match ends, Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Birmingham City 1-1 West Brom: Jota has penalty saved as winless Blues held to a draw
Winless Birmingham were held to a draw by West Midlands rivals West Brom in an entertaining Championship encounter.
Jota scored from close range to put the hosts ahead but failed to make it 2-0 a minute later when his penalty was saved by visiting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
The Baggies levelled through Matt Phillips' strike before the break.
Both teams pushed for a winner in the second half, with Johnstone forced into a fine save by Che Adams before Dwight Gayle hit the bar for the visitors.
Garry Monk's Blues remain without a win after seven league matches, though they have drawn five of those.
It could have been so much better for Blues if Jota had scored from the penalty spot after Baggies defender Kyle Bartley was penalised for handball in the area just after the hosts had gone in front.
As it was, Birmingham, who have scored just five times this season, were again made to pay for their inability to make the most of their opportunities.
They had the better of the big chances after Phillips had levelled for Darren Moore's men but could not find an elusive winner, with Jacques Maghoma guilty of miscuing a fine headed opportunity.
West Brom, who are up to fifth, host Bristol City on Tuesday, while Blues visit Sheffield United on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Camp
- 5Colin
- 28Morrison
- 12DeanBooked at 72mins
- 3Pedersen
- 23Jota
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 68mins
- 20Gardner
- 19Maghoma
- 9AdamsSubstituted forBogleat 73'minutes
- 10JutkiewiczSubstituted forSolomon-Otaborat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 7Mahoney
- 14Bogle
- 22Solomon-Otabor
- 27Trueman
- 31Lakin
- 45Harding
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 25Dawson
- 26Hegazi
- 5Bartley
- 10Phillips
- 8Livermore
- 11BruntSubstituted forBarryat 78'minutes
- 14TownsendBooked at 55mins
- 15Barnes
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 75'minutes
- 16Gayle
Substitutes
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 12Mears
- 13Myhill
- 17Burke
- 18Barry
- 21Edwards
- 24Adarabioyo
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 22,715
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Gayle.
Attempt missed. Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hal Robson-Kanu.
Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Dawson.
Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
Gary Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Dwight Gayle (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Viv Solomon-Otabor replaces Lukas Jutkiewicz.
Attempt saved. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Conor Townsend.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross following a set piece situation.
Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Gareth Barry replaces Chris Brunt.
Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Jay Rodriguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Omar Bogle replaces Che Adams.
Foul by Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion).
Jota (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Jacques Maghoma (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harvey Barnes (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Jota (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Che Adams.