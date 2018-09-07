Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder says there will 'always be talk' about his future

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho broke the world transfer fee record to sign Paul Pogba in August 2016

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes "there will always be talk" amid continuing speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old fell out of favour last season and was linked with a return to Juventus, or Barcelona in the summer.

On Wednesday, Pogba fuelled speculation when he said "who knows what will happen in the next few months".

However, on Thursday, he said: "It's not me who's talking, I'm trying to do my job and work on myself physically."

The World Cup winner was speaking either side of France's 0-0 draw with Germany in their opening Uefa Nations League match.

When asked if he was "fed up" with all the speculation, he replied: "I got back late (from the World Cup), so I'm trying to perform as well as possible."

Asked about his relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho, Pogba replied: "We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right.

"One thing I can assure you, I will always give 100%, no matter which coach I always give everything for United - I can not say more."

The former United youth player returned to the club on a five-year deal after four years with Juventus, signing for a then-world record £89m fee in 2016.

Last season, he was dropped to the bench by Mourinho for both legs of United's Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla.

But he was made captain for the opening two games of the Premier League season in the absence of Antonio Valencia and has scored twice so far.