Crusaders and Coleraine begin Scottish Challenge Cup campaigns
-
- From the section Irish
Irish Premiership clubs Crusaders and Coleraine begin their Scottish Challenge Cup campaigns on Saturday.
League champions Crusaders are away to Queen of the South in their second round tie while Coleraine host Highland League outfit Fortmartine United.
It is unclear whether Oran Kearney, who looks set to take over the managerial reins at St Mirren, will be in charge for the Bannsiders' game.
Crusaders reached the semi-finals of last year's competition.
The Challenge Cup features clubs from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, although two English National League sides, Sutton United and Boreham Wood, will also take part this year.
Fortmartine hail from Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire, and are managed by former Celtic player Paul Lawson, while Queen of the South lie third in the Scottish Championship.
The competition is in its third year but this will be the first time that 2017-18 Irish Cup winners and Irish Premiership runners-up Coleraine have taken part.
Speaking prior to the announcement of St Mirren's interest Kearney said it was "a competition with a lot of good teams in it".
"You look at the journey Crusaders had in it last year and they had some good experiences.
"The side we are playing have had a really good start to the season so we're expecting a tough game.
"Saturday night lights, 7.45pm kick-off - it will be different but hopefully we get a good crowd."
Last season Crusaders defeated Motherwell Under-20s 3-2, Cove Rangers 3-0 and Dundee United away 2-1 as they progressed to the last-four stage.
Stephen Baxter's side lost out 3-2 to eventual winners Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals.
A 3-0 defeat by Coleraine on Monday night left the Crues languishing in what is for them a lowly seventh place in the league.
"We want to bounce back and find a bit of rhythm - the lads always give 100% effort and we'll give of our best again on Saturday against Queen of the South," said Baxter.
Scottish Challenge Cup, second round draw
Airdrieonians v Sutton United
Arbroath v Annan Athletic
Boreham Wood v Dunfermline Athletic
Coleraine v Formartine United
Dumbarton v Montrose
Dundee Colts v Motherwell Colts
Dundee United v Alloa Athletic
East Fife v Partick Thistle
East Kilbride v Edinburgh City
Falkirk v Connah's Quay Nomads
Peterhead v Bohemians
Queen of the South v Crusaders
Ross County v Raith Rovers
Sligo Rovers v Livingston U21
St Mirren Colts v Hamilton Academical Colts
The New Saints v Queen's Park
Ties to be played 8 September