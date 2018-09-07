Premier League: Watford's Javi Gracia named manager of the month

Javi Gracia celebrates winning the August award with his players and staff

Watford manager Javi Gracia is confident his side "can achieve very good things" after being named August's Premier League manager of the month.

The Hornets have enjoyed a perfect start to the season, winning their opening four games of a league campaign for the first time in 30 years.

Sunday's win over Tottenham saw Watford draw level on points with Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table.

"I am very pleased," said Gracia, after receiving the award for the first time.

"We are enjoying it and you never know what will happen.

"Our supporters are amazing in all of our games and we are trying to enjoy the atmosphere day-by-day, rather than only looking to the end of the road."

Gracia becomes the first Watford manager to win the award since Quique Sanchez Flores picked up the accolade in December 2015.

Elsewhere, Leeds United enjoyed double success in recognition of their unbeaten start in the second tier as Marcelo Bielsa was named Championship manager of the month and midfielder Kemar Roofe was awarded player of the month.