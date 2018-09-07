St Mirren appoint Oran Kearney as manager on a three-year deal

Oran Kearney is set to leave Northern Irish side Coleraine for St Mirren

St Mirren have appointed Coleraine's Oran Kearney as their new manager on a three-year deal.

Kearney, who is the former Kilmarnock manager Kenny Shiels son-in-law, held talks with the Buddies on Wednesday about becoming their new boss.

The 40-year-old was interviewed for the job in the summer but lost out to Alan Stubbs, who left the club on Monday.

Stubbs left after less than three months in charge.

Kearney won the Irish Cup with Coleraine last season, while they narrowly missed out on the Irish League title, having only lost one game.

His first game in charge will be at home to champions Celtic next Friday, with the Paisley men 11th in the Premiership after one win and three successive defeats.

