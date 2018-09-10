Michael Duff: Cheltenham Town appoint Burnley Under-23 coach as manager

Michael Duff made more than 240 appearances for Cheltenham before joining Burnley for £30,000 in 2004

League Two side Cheltenham Town have appointed Burnley Under-23 head coach Michael Duff as their new manager.

The 40-year-old has replaced Gary Johnson, who was sacked on 21 August.

Duff spent eight years with the Robins as a player, winning the FA Trophy, a National League title and promotion via the League Two play-offs.

"It's a big step for me to leave a job where I was settled, working at a Premier League club, but I feel that the time is right now," Duff said.

"It is a fantastic opportunity and I would like to thank the Cheltenham board for the faith that they have shown in me."

Former Northern Ireland international Duff moved to the Clarets in 2004 and joined the Premier League club's academy staff following his retirement in 2016.

"I only played professionally for two clubs so obviously Cheltenham is a club that I know well and one that is very close to my heart," he added.

Russell Milton had been in temporary charge since Johnson's departure, winning two of his three league games to lift Cheltenham to 18th in the table.