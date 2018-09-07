Goalkeeper will 'be picked on merit' - O'Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is not allowing England's interest in Bailey Peacock-Farrell influence his selection for the Nations League opener with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The Leeds goalkeeper is being tipped to start the match in Belfast ahead of veterans Trevor Carson and Michael McGovern but O'Neill says the team will be picked on merit.

Team captain Steven Davis has backed Peacock-Farrell to make a good impression if called upon: "He's obviously got a lot of good attributes; he's a big lad, his shot-stopping looks good, his kicking looks good and he's good with his feet."