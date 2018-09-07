Republic of Ireland: Jonathan Walters to miss Poland friendly

Jonathan Walters played all 90 minutes of the Republic's loss to Wales in Cardiff

Republic of Ireland striker Jonathan Walters looks set to miss the friendly international against Poland.

The veteran Ipswich Town forward, 34, has left the Irish camp to return to his club in the wake of the heavy Nations League defeat by Wales.

The remainder of Martin O'Neill's squad are training in Newport this weekend before the match in Wroclaw on Tuesday.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher took part in today's team work out after he was invited into the camp.

Kelleher, 19, has yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool but the Cork native has been called up for this weekend's training camp after a series of impressive pre-season performances for the Reds.

The other players involved in the work out either did not see any game time in the loss to Wales or were introduced as substitutes during the game in Cardiff.

In the absence of Shane Long, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan, Walters played the entire game at the Cardiff City Stadium and his departure from the panel leaves O'Neill desperately short of attacking options for the match against Poland.