First Half ends, France 1, Netherlands 0.
France v Netherlands
Line-ups
France
- 16Areola
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Umtiti
- 21Hernández
- 13Kanté
- 6Pogba
- 10Mbappé
- 7Griezmann
- 14Matuidi
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 1Lecomte
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Lemar
- 11Dembélé
- 12Tolisso
- 15Nzonzi
- 17Rami
- 18Fekir
- 19Sidibe
- 20Thauvin
- 22Mendy
- 23Costil
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Tete
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 6Pröpper
- 8Wijnaldum
- 7de Jong
- 9Promes
- 10Depay
- 11Babel
Substitutes
- 12Janmaat
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Aké
- 16Strootman
- 17van de Beek
- 18de Roon
- 19de Jong
- 20Vormer
- 21van Aanholt
- 22Kluivert
- 23Padt
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Netherlands).
Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Corner, France. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Kenny Tete (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.
Attempt saved. Samuel Umtiti (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Blaise Matuidi (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Offside, France. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (France).
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, France. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Netherlands).
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Netherlands 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).
Offside, Netherlands. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lucas Hernández (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).