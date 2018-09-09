UEFA Nations League - Group A1
France1Netherlands0

France v Netherlands

Line-ups

France

  • 16Areola
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Umtiti
  • 21Hernández
  • 13Kanté
  • 6Pogba
  • 10Mbappé
  • 7Griezmann
  • 14Matuidi
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Lecomte
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Lemar
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Tolisso
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 17Rami
  • 18Fekir
  • 19Sidibe
  • 20Thauvin
  • 22Mendy
  • 23Costil

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Tete
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Blind
  • 6Pröpper
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 7de Jong
  • 9Promes
  • 10Depay
  • 11Babel

Substitutes

  • 12Janmaat
  • 13Zoet
  • 14de Vrij
  • 15Aké
  • 16Strootman
  • 17van de Beek
  • 18de Roon
  • 19de Jong
  • 20Vormer
  • 21van Aanholt
  • 22Kluivert
  • 23Padt
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, France 1, Netherlands 0.

Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Babel (Netherlands).

Attempt saved. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raphael Varane.

Corner, France. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).

Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).

Attempt missed. Kenny Tete (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross.

Attempt saved. Samuel Umtiti (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Blaise Matuidi (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).

Offside, France. Samuel Umtiti tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).

Foul by Kylian Mbappé (France).

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).

Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, France. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Samuel Umtiti (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Babel (Netherlands).

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).

Attempt missed. Lucas Hernández (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

Goal!

Goal! France 1, Netherlands 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).

Offside, Netherlands. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Lucas Hernández (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Netherlands).

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus11005053
2Luxembourg11004043
3Moldova100104-40
4San Marino100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21101014
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003123
2Azerbaijan10100001
3Kosovo10100001
4Malta100113-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium00000000
3Iceland100106-60

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21012203
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200203-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Croatia00000000
3England100112-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Israel100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Montenegro10100001
3Romania10100001
4Lithuania100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland10101101
2Italy10101101
3Portugal00000000

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Slovenia201112-11
4Cyprus201102-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002113
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100112-10

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Sweden00000000
3Turkey100112-10

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11001013
2Greece11001013
3Estonia100101-10
4Hungary100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

