International Friendlies
Germany1Peru1

Germany v Peru

Line-ups

Germany

  • 22ter Stegen
  • 4Ginter
  • 17Boateng
  • 15Süle
  • 14Schulz
  • 21Gündogan
  • 18Kimmich
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Brandt
  • 11Reus
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Neuer
  • 2Tah
  • 3Kehrer
  • 5Hummels
  • 6Goretzka
  • 7Draxler
  • 13Müller
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 20Havertz
  • 23Petersen

Peru

  • 1Gallese
  • 17Advíncula
  • 5Araujo
  • 4Santamaría
  • 6Trauco
  • 23Aquino
  • 10Farfán
  • 8Cueva
  • 19Yotún
  • 20Flores
  • 11Ruidíaz

Substitutes

  • 2López
  • 3Madrid
  • 7Sandoval
  • 12Álvarez
  • 14Calcaterra
  • 15Ramos
  • 16Peña
  • 18Carrillo
  • 21Carvallo
  • 22Loyola
  • 24Cartagena
  • 25Abram
Referee:
Robert Schörgenhofer

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamPeru
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Germany 1, Peru 1.

Timo Werner (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Miguel Trauco (Peru).

Offside, Peru. Miguel Trauco tries a through ball, but Christian Cueva is caught offside.

Corner, Peru. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

Attempt saved. Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jefferson Farfán.

Foul by Julian Brandt (Germany).

Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Pedro Gallese.

Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus with a through ball.

Offside, Peru. Pedro Gallese tries a through ball, but Raúl Ruidíaz is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.

Offside, Germany. Joshua Kimmich tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 1, Peru 1. Julian Brandt (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Goal!

Goal! Germany 0, Peru 1. Luis Advíncula (Peru) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Cueva.

Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timo Werner.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Germany).

Luis Advíncula (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Miguel Araujo.

Attempt saved. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Jefferson Farfán.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Miguel Trauco.

Corner, Peru. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Pedro Gallese.

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Miguel Trauco.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 9th September 2018

