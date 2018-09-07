Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's challenge leaves France's Benjamin Pavard with neck marks

Antonio Rudiger's challenge left Benjamin Pavard with marks on his neck

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has apologised to Benjamin Pavard for a challenge which left the France defender with marks on his neck.

Rudiger caught World Cup winner Pavard, 22, with his studs during a sliding challenge in Thursday's Nations League goalless draw.

Chelsea's Rudiger tweeted on Friday to say his challenge was not intentional.

"I also want to use this opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery," added the 25-year-old former Roma defender.

Pavard, who plays his club football in Germany with Stuttgart, was able to continue after the third-minute incident and completed the full game.

Benjamin Pavard clutches his neck after being caught by Antonio Rudiger's studs

Rudiger leaves his mark on Pavard's neck