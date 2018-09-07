Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Champions League game at Liverpool

Red Star Belgrade fans celebrate with midfielder Branko Jovicic during the play-off round game at RB Salzburg

Red Star Belgrade have been banned from selling tickets to supporters for their Champions League Group C game at Liverpool on 24 October.

Serbia's champions came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at RB Salzburg and make the group stage on away goals on 29 August.

Red Star faced several Uefa charges, relating to a pitch invasion and the setting off of fireworks.

Uefa have told Red Star not to sell tickets to fans for the next two Champions League away games.

The visit to Anfield is Red Star's second group away game, coming after they visit Paris St-Germain on 3 October.

Uefa's disciplinary committee also fined Red Star £26,824 (30,000 euros) and ordered them to contact Salzburg within 30 days to pay for damages caused by supporters.