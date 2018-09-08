USA v Brazil: Neymar & Roberto Firmino on target, Richarlison makes debut

Line-ups

2 Yedlin

3 Miazga

6 Brooks

17 Robinson

20 Trapp Substituted for Roldan at 83' minutes

14 Arriola Substituted for Acosta at 55' minutes

4 Adams

8 McKennie Substituted for Delgado at 83' minutes

16 Green Substituted for Weah at 55' minutes

7 Wood Substituted for Zardes at 70' minutes Substitutes 5 Carter-Vickers

9 Zardes

10 Roldan

11 Weah

15 Lichaj

21 Parker

22 Bono

23 Acosta

25 Delgado Brazil 1 Alisson

14 Fabinho

13 Marquinhos

2 Thiago Silva Substituted for Vital da Silva at 80' minutes

6 Filipe Luís

18 Fred Substituted for Ramos de Oliveira Melo at 60' minutes

5 Casemiro

11 Coutinho Substituted for Tolentino Coelho de Lima at 71' minutes

7 Douglas Costa Substituted for Willian at 61' minutes

20 Roberto Firmino Substituted for Richarlison at 75' minutes

10 Neymar Substituted for Sousa Soares at 80' minutes Substitutes 3 Vital da Silva

4 de Almeida Monteiro

9 Richarlison

12 Murara Neto

15 Ramos de Oliveira Melo

16 Lobo Silva

17 Tolentino Coelho de Lima

19 Willian

21 Sousa Soares

22 Militão

23 Pereira

24 de Souza Nogueira Referee : Fernando Guerrero Ramírez Attendance : 32,489 Match Stats Live Text Match ends, USA 0, Brazil 2. Full Time Second Half ends, USA 0, Brazil 2. Casemiro (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Antonee Robinson (USA). Foul by Richarlison (Brazil). Kellyn Acosta (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Tyler Adams. Everton (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Marco Delgado (USA). Hand ball by Cristian Roldan (USA). Substitution Substitution, USA. Marco Delgado replaces Weston McKennie. Substitution Substitution, USA. Cristian Roldan replaces Wil Trapp. Offside, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Richarlison is caught offside. Hand ball by Antonee Robinson (USA). Substitution Substitution, Brazil. Everton replaces Neymar. Substitution Substitution, Brazil. Dedé replaces Thiago Silva. Foul by Neymar (Brazil). Matt Miazga (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Weston McKennie (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kellyn Acosta with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Brazil. Richarlison replaces Roberto Firmino. Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil). Kellyn Acosta (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Filipe Luís (Brazil). Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Brazil) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner. Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Antonee Robinson. Corner, USA. Conceded by Alisson. Attempt missed. Wil Trapp (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Timothy Weah. Substitution Substitution, Brazil. Lucas Paquetá replaces Coutinho. Substitution Substitution, USA. Gyasi Zardes replaces Bobby Wood. Attempt missed. Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Filipe Luís. Fabinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Timothy Weah (USA). Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kellyn Acosta with a cross following a set piece situation. Foul by Roberto Firmino (Brazil). Kellyn Acosta (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing. Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Kellyn Acosta (USA). Corner, USA. Conceded by Marquinhos. Substitution Substitution, Brazil. Willian replaces Douglas Costa. Show more updates goal

Roberto Firmino (left) and Neymar scored the goals

Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored as a strong Brazil side coasted past a youthful USA in a friendly match.

Firmino gave the Selecao the lead in New Jersey after 11 minutes, the Liverpool forward finishing a low Douglas Costa cross from close range.

Paris St-Germain striker Neymar doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Fabinho was judged to have been fouled in the box.

Neymar's goal was his 57th in 91 games for his country.

Brazil coach Tite gave an international debut to Everton forward Richarlison, who came on as a second-half substitute.

Elsewhere, two goals from Barcelona's Luis Suarez helped Uruguay to a 4-1 win over Mexico in Houston, Chara's 90th minute goal saw Colombia defeat Venezuela 2-1 in Miami and Ecuador beat Jamaica 2-0 in a match that was also staged in New Jersey.

Finally, an Argentina side without Lionel Messi easily beat Guatemala 3-0 in Los Angeles in their first game since losing 4-3 to France at the World Cup.