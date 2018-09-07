UEFA Nations League - Group B2
Turkey1Russia2

Turkey 1-2 Russia: Artem Dzyuba scores winner in Nations League

Artem Dzyuba scores Russia's second goal
Russia were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-finals

Artem Dzyuba continued his fine international form as he scored the winner for Russia in their Nations League opener against Turkey.

The World Cup quarter-finalists took the lead in their Group B2 match through Denis Cheryshev, scorer of four goals in the summer.

Russia were pegged back by Serdar Aziz's strike.

But Dzyuba, who scored three World Cup goals, was the hero again with a low drive to earn all three points.

Sweden, the other side in the group, host Turkey on Monday.

Line-ups

Turkey

  • 12Kirintili
  • 2OzbayrakliBooked at 39mins
  • 4AzizSubstituted forAyhanat 45'minutes
  • 6Söyüncü
  • 3Ali Kaldirim
  • 15TopalSubstituted forMalliat 71'minutes
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 17Ünder
  • 11YaziciSubstituted forOzyakupat 57'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 9Tosun

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 7Gurler
  • 8Ozyakup
  • 13Zeki Çelik
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 16Ünal
  • 18Serbest
  • 19Malli
  • 20Akbaba
  • 22Ayhan
  • 23Akkan

Russia

  • 12Lunev
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Neustädter
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 13KudryashovBooked at 54minsSubstituted forRauschat 82'minutes
  • 11Zobnin
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 21Erokhin
  • 7KuzyaevSubstituted forMogilevetsat 73'minutes
  • 6CheryshevSubstituted forIonovat 79'minutes
  • 22DzyubaBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 4Sorokin
  • 5Semenov
  • 9Zabolotny
  • 10Kambolov
  • 15Stotskiy
  • 16Shunin
  • 17Poloz
  • 18Mogilevets
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 20Ionov
  • 23Rausch
Referee:
Artur Dias Soares

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Turkey 1, Russia 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Turkey 1, Russia 2.

Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).

Offside, Russia. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

Hand ball by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).

Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Yunus Malli (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

Booking

Artem Dzyuba (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

Artem Dzyuba (Russia) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Pavel Mogilevets.

Attempt blocked. Yunus Malli (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

Attempt missed. Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Offside, Russia. Mario Fernandes tries a through ball, but Aleksey Ionov is caught offside.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Konstantin Rausch.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Konstantin Rausch replaces Fedor Kudryashov.

Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pavel Mogilevets (Russia).

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Andrey Lunev.

Attempt saved. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Aleksey Ionov replaces Denis Cheryshev.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Fedor Kudryashov (Russia) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Pavel Mogilevets replaces Daler Kuzyaev.

Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey).

Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Yunus Malli replaces Mehmet Topal.

Attempt missed. Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.

Hand ball by Denis Cheryshev (Russia).

Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Attempt blocked. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).

Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Russia).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 7th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France10100001
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Iceland00000000
3Switzerland00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland10101101
2Italy10101101
3Portugal00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia00000000
2England00000000
3Spain00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Slovakia00000000
3Czech Rep100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Sweden00000000
3Turkey100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Northern Ireland00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11004133
2Denmark00000000
3R. of Ireland100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11001013
2Scotland00000000
3Israel100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia00000000
2Finland00000000
3Greece00000000
4Hungary00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway11002023
2Bulgaria11002113
3Slovenia100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia11001013
2Montenegro10100001
3Romania10100001
4Lithuania100101-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia11002023
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Kazakhstan100102-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus00000000
2Luxembourg00000000
3Moldova00000000
4San Marino00000000

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003123
2Azerbaijan10100001
3Kosovo10100001
4Malta100113-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11002023
2Armenia11002113
3Liechtenstein100112-10
4Gibraltar100102-20
View full UEFA Nations League tables

