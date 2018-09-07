Turkey 1-2 Russia: Artem Dzyuba scores winner in Nations League

From the section

Russia were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-finals

Artem Dzyuba continued his fine international form as he scored the winner for Russia in their Nations League opener against Turkey.

The World Cup quarter-finalists took the lead in their Group B2 match through Denis Cheryshev, scorer of four goals in the summer.

Russia were pegged back by Serdar Aziz's strike.

But Dzyuba, who scored three World Cup goals, was the hero again with a low drive to earn all three points.

Sweden, the other side in the group, host Turkey on Monday.