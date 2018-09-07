Italy 1-1 Poland: Jorginho saves Nations League point for Roberto Mancini's side

Midfielder Jorginho joined Chelsea from Napoli in July

Jorginho's penalty rescued a Nations League point for Italy against Poland in Roberto Mancini's first competitive game in charge.

The Chelsea midfielder's error had earlier allowed Robert Lewandowski to deliver the cross from which Piotr Zielinski volleyed the Poles ahead.

But the hosts were given a way back when Jakub Blaszczykowski fouled substitute Federico Chiesa and Jorginho sent Lukasz Fabianski the wrong way.

Italy visit Portugal on Monday.

The Azzurri, Poland and Euro 2016 winners Portugal are in League A's Group 3 in the inaugural Nations League - with every team playing each other home and away between now and November.

The winners of that group go into next June's play-off to decide the tournament winner. The Nations League also offers teams a chance to reach Euro 2020 if they fail in qualifying next year.

Italy - who failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup - have won one of their past eight games, a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in Mancini's first game in charge.

Mario Balotelli made his first competitive appearance since the 2014 World Cup for Italy - led by his former Inter Milan and Manchester City manager - but he had a quiet game in Bologna and was replaced in the second half.