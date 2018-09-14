Championship
Brentford15:00Wigan
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Wigan Athletic

Brentford's Neal Maupay scores against Aston Villa
Brentford's Neal Maupay received a retrospective three-ban for a stamp at Aston Villa
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Brentford are set to recall five-goal top scorer Neal Maupay for the home game against Wigan after the completion of a three-match ban.

Bees boss Dean Smith reports a clean bill of health for his side, with Rico Henry close to making a return from a serious knee injury after a year out.

Wigan are still without defender Dan Burn, who broke his foot in pre-season.

Michael Jacobs (calf) and Darron Gibson (groin) are back in training and could be recalled by Latics boss Paul Cook.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won just two of their last 15 league matches against Wigan (D4 L9).
  • Wigan haven't scored in either of their last two league trips to Griffin Park against Brentford (D1 L1).
  • Brentford have had 34 shots on target in open play this season, the highest tally in the Championship.
  • Wigan's last 74 league goals (including own-goals) have been scored by British players (53 English, 20 Northern Irish and one Scottish).
  • Brentford have used fewer players than any other Championship team this season (16), with 15 of those players featuring in at least four matches.
  • Wigan striker James Vaughan hasn't scored in consecutive league appearances since March 2017 for Bury - he hasn't managed it at Championship level since February 2015 for Huddersfield Town.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

