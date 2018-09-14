Preston North End v Reading

Preston's Callum Robinson made his Republic of Ireland debut during the international break

Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson, who starts a three-match suspension.

Fellow midfielder Ryan Ledson is also banned for the home side.

Reading could include new signing Saeid Ezatolahi in the squad for the first time having joined too late to be involved in their match before the international break.

David Meyler is doubtful for a trip to Deepdale on Saturday with a minor injury issue.

Match facts