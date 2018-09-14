Championship
Preston15:00Reading
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Reading

Callum Robinson
Preston's Callum Robinson made his Republic of Ireland debut during the international break
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson, who starts a three-match suspension.

Fellow midfielder Ryan Ledson is also banned for the home side.

Reading could include new signing Saeid Ezatolahi in the squad for the first time having joined too late to be involved in their match before the international break.

David Meyler is doubtful for a trip to Deepdale on Saturday with a minor injury issue.

Match facts

  • Preston have won their last three home league matches against Reading without conceding a goal.
  • Reading haven't won back to back league matches against Preston since May 2010.
  • Preston haven't lost any of their last 10 matches in all competitions in September (W5 D5).
  • Paul Clement's last league win as Reading manager came against Preston in April 2018 - since then, the Royals have collected just four points in 11 matches (W0 D4 L7).
  • Preston's Tom Barkhuizen has scored more Championship goals against Reading than any other side (3).
  • Paul Clement hasn't won any of his last 13 away matches as a manager (D3 L10), with his last win on the road coming against Reading as Swansea manager last September in the League Cup.

Saturday 15th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
