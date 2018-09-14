Bolton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers
Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis will miss Bolton's home game with QPR after sustaining a calf injury on international duty.
It could mean a debut for Christian Doidge, the forward signed by the Trotters on loan from Forest Green on August deadline day.
QPR boss Steve McClaren will have midfielder Josh Scowen available again after recovering from a knee injury.
However, Darnell Furlong (knee) and Sean Goss (back) remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Bolton are winless in six league matches against QPR (D2 L4) since a 2-1 win in the Premier League in March 2012.
- QPR are unbeaten in their last three away league matches at Bolton (W1 D2) since a run of five consecutive league defeats there between April 1997 and March 2012.
- Bolton have 11 points from their six matches so far (P6 W3 D2 L1) - last season, it took them 16 matches to secure 11 points.
- QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has kept a clean sheet in his two league appearances this season - the last Hoops goalkeeper to record a clean sheet in three consecutive league appearances was Rob Green in December 2015.
- Bolton haven't scored a first-half goal in a home Championship match since March - their last six goals at the University of Bolton Stadium have been scored in the second half.
- QPR have collected just two points in their last eight away Championship games (W0 D2 L6) since winning 3-1 at Aston Villa in March 2018.