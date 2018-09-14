Bolton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers

Bolton will be without Josh Magennis, who has scored three goals in six league appearances this season

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis will miss Bolton's home game with QPR after sustaining a calf injury on international duty.

It could mean a debut for Christian Doidge, the forward signed by the Trotters on loan from Forest Green on August deadline day.

QPR boss Steve McClaren will have midfielder Josh Scowen available again after recovering from a knee injury.

However, Darnell Furlong (knee) and Sean Goss (back) remain sidelined.

Match facts