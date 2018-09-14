Championship
Bolton15:00QPR
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers

Bolton's Josh Magennis
Bolton will be without Josh Magennis, who has scored three goals in six league appearances this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis will miss Bolton's home game with QPR after sustaining a calf injury on international duty.

It could mean a debut for Christian Doidge, the forward signed by the Trotters on loan from Forest Green on August deadline day.

QPR boss Steve McClaren will have midfielder Josh Scowen available again after recovering from a knee injury.

However, Darnell Furlong (knee) and Sean Goss (back) remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Bolton are winless in six league matches against QPR (D2 L4) since a 2-1 win in the Premier League in March 2012.
  • QPR are unbeaten in their last three away league matches at Bolton (W1 D2) since a run of five consecutive league defeats there between April 1997 and March 2012.
  • Bolton have 11 points from their six matches so far (P6 W3 D2 L1) - last season, it took them 16 matches to secure 11 points.
  • QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley has kept a clean sheet in his two league appearances this season - the last Hoops goalkeeper to record a clean sheet in three consecutive league appearances was Rob Green in December 2015.
  • Bolton haven't scored a first-half goal in a home Championship match since March - their last six goals at the University of Bolton Stadium have been scored in the second half.
  • QPR have collected just two points in their last eight away Championship games (W0 D2 L6) since winning 3-1 at Aston Villa in March 2018.

Saturday 15th September 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
View full Championship table

