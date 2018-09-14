Rotherham United v Derby County
Rotherham defender Sean Raggett may be sidelined until Christmas following an ankle operation on Monday.
Semi Ajayi, Marek Rodak and Ryan Manning should all return from international duty unscathed, while Richie Towell could start following his season-long loan move from Brighton.
Derby are still without Curtis Davies (hamstring) and George Evans (knee).
Jayden Bogle is unlikely to feature having only recently returned to training after an ankle injury.
Match facts
- Rotherham have won none of their last 11 league matches against Derby (D4 L7) since a 2-1 victory in August 2002, a game which current Millers manager Paul Warne played in.
- Derby have only won once in their last 10 league visits to Rotherham (D6 L3), a 3-1 victory in February 2005.
- Rotherham have had more shots on target via set pieces (excluding penalties) than any other Championship side this season (9).
- Derby haven't won five consecutive matches in all competitions since a run of seven under Steve McClaren in December 2016.
- Rotherham have lost just two of their last 18 home matches in all competitions (W13 D3).
- 10 of the last 12 goals scored in this Championship fixture have been scored in the second half.