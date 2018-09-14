Rotherham United v Derby County

Derby striker Martyn Waghorn has scored two goals in his last two games

Rotherham defender Sean Raggett may be sidelined until Christmas following an ankle operation on Monday.

Semi Ajayi, Marek Rodak and Ryan Manning should all return from international duty unscathed, while Richie Towell could start following his season-long loan move from Brighton.

Derby are still without Curtis Davies (hamstring) and George Evans (knee).

Jayden Bogle is unlikely to feature having only recently returned to training after an ankle injury.

Match facts