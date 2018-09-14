Bristol City v Sheffield United
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson says Chelsea loan defender Tomas Kalas is fit to face Sheffield United, despite taking a knock on international duty with the Czech Republic.
Fellow defender Nathan Baker is closing in on a return after an ankle injury.
Blades boss Chris Wilder has no fresh concerns after six players returned from international duty unscathed.
Third-placed United should have striker Leon Clarke available again after recovering from a hamstring problem.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost their last three home league matches against Sheffield United since a 3-0 Robins victory in November 2010.
- None of the last 10 league meetings between Bristol City and Sheffield United have ended as a draw - the Robins have won three and the Blades have triumphed in seven of those games.
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has won just one of his seven league meetings with Sheffield United (D4 L2).
- Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has been involved in five goals in his last three league appearances against Bristol City (3 goals, 2 assists).
- Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann has already scored five league goals in just six appearances so far this term - in only one previous campaign has he scored more in a single league season (7 in 2012-13 for Aston Villa).
- No Championship team has scored more first-half goals than Sheffield United this season (7).