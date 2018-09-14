Hull City v Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are still yet to win under new manager Paul Hurst

Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine may return to action after missing the last two fixtures with a thigh problem.

Tommy Elphick and Chris Martin are hopeful of making their debuts on Saturday after joining on deadline day.

Ipswich are likely to have midfielder Cole Skuse available after he was carried off with a head injury against local rivals Norwich on 2 September.

Teddy Bishop, Emyr Huws and Andre Dozzell are all unavailable as they continue to recover from injuries.

Match facts