Swansea City 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Swansea's Declan John (R) takes on Matty Cash

Swansea City sneaked back into the Championship play-off berths despite being held by Nottingham Forest in a stalemate at Liberty Stadium.

In a contest high in intensity but at times lacking in quality, especially in the final third, both sides missed chances to claim all three points.

Ben Osborn twice went close for the visitors, while substitute Joel Asoro missed Swansea's best opportunity.

Swans rose to sixth in the table, while Forest slipped to 15th.

Late drama is normally guaranteed between Forest and the Swans, with four of their previous five encounters producing a goal in the 90th minute or later, but this match never really looked like delivering.

The hosts perhaps had the better of a quiet opening 45 minutes, though Forest found a regular outlet for attacks down the right flank as Yan Dhanda failed to provide adequate defensive cover for Declan John, making his first league start.

That allowed Matty Cash plenty of freedom, with Forest threatening early after slack marking from Jay Fulton allowed Osborn to fire a shot that Erwin Mulder saved.

Osborn came close again on the stroke of half time with another firm drive after Dhanda's mistake, but the ex-Liverpool man also forced Constel Pantillimon to save at the other end.

Chances were few and far between, but Swansea's most likely avenue to a goal appeared to be the understanding between Oli McBurnie and summer signing Bersant Celina.

The duo twice fashioned opportunities, but on both occasions slightly over-hit their passes, allowing Pantillimon to clear the danger.

Injuries to Celina and Fulton meant a Swans tactical reshuffle at the interval, but the contest continued to be tense and tight with chances at a premium.

Osborne again had an opportunity on the hour mar, but blazed wide, before Swansea substitute Asoro forced himself too wide from close range, allowing Pantillimon to smother.

Lewis Grabban was denied late on at the other end by some last-ditch Swansea defending, before Dias forced Edwin Mulder to save, but a stalemate was probably a fair reflection on the contest.

Swansea manager Graham Potter said:

"In the context we are happy with a point, we didn't deserve anything more than that.

"It was a battling performance, where we had to overcome adversity during the game. We had patches of play but not enough for a home team."

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka said:

"We could have scored towards the end of the game, but I felt if we made one mistake they could have scored.

"We could have won this game but the most important thing was to show team spirit and our hunger after Brentford.

"Without the ball, we pressed and caused them problems in possession. We need to keep this consistency and keep this intensity because we are sure to score goals with the quality we have. We missed chances today but this is normal when you are tired."