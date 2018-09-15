Championship
Swansea City 0-0 Nottingham Forest

By Michael Pearlman

Declan John of Swansea City (R) takes on Matty Cash
Swansea's Declan John (R) takes on Matty Cash

Swansea City sneaked back into the Championship play-off berths despite being held by Nottingham Forest in a stalemate at Liberty Stadium.

In a contest high in intensity but at times lacking in quality, especially in the final third, both sides missed chances to claim all three points.

Ben Osborn twice went close for the visitors, while substitute Joel Asoro missed Swansea's best opportunity.

Swans rose to sixth in the table, while Forest slipped to 15th.

Late drama is normally guaranteed between Forest and the Swans, with four of their previous five encounters producing a goal in the 90th minute or later, but this match never really looked like delivering.

The hosts perhaps had the better of a quiet opening 45 minutes, though Forest found a regular outlet for attacks down the right flank as Yan Dhanda failed to provide adequate defensive cover for Declan John, making his first league start.

That allowed Matty Cash plenty of freedom, with Forest threatening early after slack marking from Jay Fulton allowed Osborn to fire a shot that Erwin Mulder saved.

Osborn came close again on the stroke of half time with another firm drive after Dhanda's mistake, but the ex-Liverpool man also forced Constel Pantillimon to save at the other end.

Chances were few and far between, but Swansea's most likely avenue to a goal appeared to be the understanding between Oli McBurnie and summer signing Bersant Celina.

The duo twice fashioned opportunities, but on both occasions slightly over-hit their passes, allowing Pantillimon to clear the danger.

Injuries to Celina and Fulton meant a Swans tactical reshuffle at the interval, but the contest continued to be tense and tight with chances at a premium.

Osborne again had an opportunity on the hour mar, but blazed wide, before Swansea substitute Asoro forced himself too wide from close range, allowing Pantillimon to smother.

Lewis Grabban was denied late on at the other end by some last-ditch Swansea defending, before Dias forced Edwin Mulder to save, but a stalemate was probably a fair reflection on the contest.

Swansea manager Graham Potter said:

"In the context we are happy with a point, we didn't deserve anything more than that.

"It was a battling performance, where we had to overcome adversity during the game. We had patches of play but not enough for a home team."

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka said:

"We could have scored towards the end of the game, but I felt if we made one mistake they could have scored.

"We could have won this game but the most important thing was to show team spirit and our hunger after Brentford.

"Without the ball, we pressed and caused them problems in possession. We need to keep this consistency and keep this intensity because we are sure to score goals with the quality we have. We missed chances today but this is normal when you are tired."

Line-ups

Swansea

  • 25Mulder
  • 23Roberts
  • 5van der Hoorn
  • 22Rodon
  • 24John
  • 19McKay
  • 27FultonSubstituted forNaughtonat 45'minutes
  • 21Grimes
  • 30DhandaSubstituted forCarter-Vickersat 68'minutes
  • 10CelinaSubstituted forAsoroat 45'minutes
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Nordfeldt
  • 3Olsson
  • 12Dyer
  • 15Routledge
  • 16Asoro
  • 17Carter-Vickers
  • 26Naughton

Nottm Forest

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 21JankoBooked at 44mins
  • 44Hefele
  • 4Fox
  • 18Robinson
  • 5GuédiouraSubstituted forWatsonat 78'minutes
  • 6Colback
  • 14CashBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBastião Diasat 59'minutes
  • 23LolleyBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCarvalhoat 59'minutes
  • 11Osborn
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 8Watson
  • 10Carvalho
  • 15Steele
  • 19Cupido Goncalves
  • 20Dawson
  • 27Darikwa
  • 31Bastião Dias
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
19,522

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away10
Fouls
Home4
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Swansea City 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Nottingham Forest 0.

Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

Joel Asoro (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).

Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Michael Hefele is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Erwin Mulder.

Attempt saved. Gil Dias (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joel Asoro.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Asoro.

Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Watson replaces Adlène Guédioura.

Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest).

Joel Asoro (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. João Carvalho (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gil Dias.

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Daniel Fox tries a through ball, but João Carvalho is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Cameron Carter-Vickers replaces Yan Dhanda.

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joe Rodon.

Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Carvalho.

Attempt missed. Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay following a corner.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Costel Pantilimon.

Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Swansea City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay.

Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gil Dias.

Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Connor Roberts (Swansea City).

Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Carvalho.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Gil Dias replaces Matthew Cash.

Substitution

Substitution, Nottingham Forest. João Carvalho replaces Joe Lolley.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Barrie McKay (Swansea City) because of an injury.

Booking

Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).

Barrie McKay (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
View full Championship table

