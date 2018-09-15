Match ends, Swansea City 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Swansea City 0-0 Nottingham Forest
- From the section Championship
Swansea City sneaked back into the Championship play-off berths despite being held by Nottingham Forest in a stalemate at Liberty Stadium.
In a contest high in intensity but at times lacking in quality, especially in the final third, both sides missed chances to claim all three points.
Ben Osborn twice went close for the visitors, while substitute Joel Asoro missed Swansea's best opportunity.
Swans rose to sixth in the table, while Forest slipped to 15th.
Late drama is normally guaranteed between Forest and the Swans, with four of their previous five encounters producing a goal in the 90th minute or later, but this match never really looked like delivering.
The hosts perhaps had the better of a quiet opening 45 minutes, though Forest found a regular outlet for attacks down the right flank as Yan Dhanda failed to provide adequate defensive cover for Declan John, making his first league start.
That allowed Matty Cash plenty of freedom, with Forest threatening early after slack marking from Jay Fulton allowed Osborn to fire a shot that Erwin Mulder saved.
Osborn came close again on the stroke of half time with another firm drive after Dhanda's mistake, but the ex-Liverpool man also forced Constel Pantillimon to save at the other end.
Chances were few and far between, but Swansea's most likely avenue to a goal appeared to be the understanding between Oli McBurnie and summer signing Bersant Celina.
The duo twice fashioned opportunities, but on both occasions slightly over-hit their passes, allowing Pantillimon to clear the danger.
Injuries to Celina and Fulton meant a Swans tactical reshuffle at the interval, but the contest continued to be tense and tight with chances at a premium.
Osborne again had an opportunity on the hour mar, but blazed wide, before Swansea substitute Asoro forced himself too wide from close range, allowing Pantillimon to smother.
Lewis Grabban was denied late on at the other end by some last-ditch Swansea defending, before Dias forced Edwin Mulder to save, but a stalemate was probably a fair reflection on the contest.
Swansea manager Graham Potter said:
"In the context we are happy with a point, we didn't deserve anything more than that.
"It was a battling performance, where we had to overcome adversity during the game. We had patches of play but not enough for a home team."
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka said:
"We could have scored towards the end of the game, but I felt if we made one mistake they could have scored.
"We could have won this game but the most important thing was to show team spirit and our hunger after Brentford.
"Without the ball, we pressed and caused them problems in possession. We need to keep this consistency and keep this intensity because we are sure to score goals with the quality we have. We missed chances today but this is normal when you are tired."
Line-ups
Swansea
- 25Mulder
- 23Roberts
- 5van der Hoorn
- 22Rodon
- 24John
- 19McKay
- 27FultonSubstituted forNaughtonat 45'minutes
- 21Grimes
- 30DhandaSubstituted forCarter-Vickersat 68'minutes
- 10CelinaSubstituted forAsoroat 45'minutes
- 9McBurnie
Substitutes
- 1Nordfeldt
- 3Olsson
- 12Dyer
- 15Routledge
- 16Asoro
- 17Carter-Vickers
- 26Naughton
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 21JankoBooked at 44mins
- 44Hefele
- 4Fox
- 18Robinson
- 5GuédiouraSubstituted forWatsonat 78'minutes
- 6Colback
- 14CashBooked at 42minsSubstituted forBastião Diasat 59'minutes
- 23LolleyBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCarvalhoat 59'minutes
- 11Osborn
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 8Watson
- 10Carvalho
- 15Steele
- 19Cupido Goncalves
- 20Dawson
- 27Darikwa
- 31Bastião Dias
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 19,522
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Nottingham Forest 0.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Joel Asoro (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest).
Mike van der Hoorn (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Michael Hefele is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Erwin Mulder.
Attempt saved. Gil Dias (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joel Asoro.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.
Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Asoro.
Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Watson replaces Adlène Guédioura.
Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest).
Joel Asoro (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. João Carvalho (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gil Dias.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Daniel Fox tries a through ball, but João Carvalho is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Cameron Carter-Vickers replaces Yan Dhanda.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joe Rodon.
Attempt blocked. Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Carvalho.
Attempt missed. Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Costel Pantilimon.
Attempt saved. Joel Asoro (Swansea City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Attempt missed. Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gil Dias.
Jack Robinson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor Roberts (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by João Carvalho.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Gil Dias replaces Matthew Cash.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. João Carvalho replaces Joe Lolley.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Barrie McKay (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Booking
Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest).
Barrie McKay (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.