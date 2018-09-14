Championship
Blackburn17:30Aston Villa
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Aston Villa

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham was a substitute in Chelsea's Community Shield defeat last month
Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has recovered from a knee problem, but striker Dominic Samuel (cruciate) is expected to be sidelined all season.

England Under-19 forward Ben Brereton, on loan from Nottingham Forest in a deal that could become permanent, may make his first start for Rovers.

Striker Tammy Abraham is line to make his Villa debut after joining them on loan from Chelsea.

Yannick Bolasie and the returning Scott Hogan may also be considered.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have won three of their last four home league matches against Aston Villa (D1).
  • Aston Villa have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 league games against Blackburn, a 2-0 win in February 2009.
  • Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has won his last three home league matches against Steve Bruce, most recently in April 2017.
  • Aston Villa haven't lost three consecutive matches in all competitions since losing five in a row in February 2017.
  • Blackburn haven't lost consecutive league matches since their opening two games in the 2017-18 season in League One.
  • Aston Villa winger Ahmed El Ghazi has been involved in a goal in each of his two league appearances this season (one goal, one assist).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds64201441014
2Middlesbrough642092714
3Sheff Utd6402128412
4Derby6402108212
5Brentford6321126611
6Bristol City6321116511
7Swansea632175211
8Bolton632188011
9West Brom6312159610
10Wigan6312118310
11Sheff Wed631299010
12Aston Villa6231111109
13Blackburn623178-19
14Nottm Forest61418807
15Rotherham6204511-66
16Millwall612368-25
17Norwich6123912-35
18Stoke6123711-45
19Preston612359-45
20Birmingham604246-24
21Hull6114611-54
22QPR6114313-104
23Ipswich603359-43
24Reading602459-42
