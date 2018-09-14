Blackburn Rovers v Aston Villa

Tammy Abraham was a substitute in Chelsea's Community Shield defeat last month

Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has recovered from a knee problem, but striker Dominic Samuel (cruciate) is expected to be sidelined all season.

England Under-19 forward Ben Brereton, on loan from Nottingham Forest in a deal that could become permanent, may make his first start for Rovers.

Striker Tammy Abraham is line to make his Villa debut after joining them on loan from Chelsea.

Yannick Bolasie and the returning Scott Hogan may also be considered.

