Blackburn Rovers v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack has recovered from a knee problem, but striker Dominic Samuel (cruciate) is expected to be sidelined all season.
England Under-19 forward Ben Brereton, on loan from Nottingham Forest in a deal that could become permanent, may make his first start for Rovers.
Striker Tammy Abraham is line to make his Villa debut after joining them on loan from Chelsea.
Yannick Bolasie and the returning Scott Hogan may also be considered.
Match facts
- Blackburn have won three of their last four home league matches against Aston Villa (D1).
- Aston Villa have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 league games against Blackburn, a 2-0 win in February 2009.
- Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has won his last three home league matches against Steve Bruce, most recently in April 2017.
- Aston Villa haven't lost three consecutive matches in all competitions since losing five in a row in February 2017.
- Blackburn haven't lost consecutive league matches since their opening two games in the 2017-18 season in League One.
- Aston Villa winger Ahmed El Ghazi has been involved in a goal in each of his two league appearances this season (one goal, one assist).