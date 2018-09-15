Match ends, Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 6.
Newport County 0-6 Yeovil Town
-
Yeovil hit Newport County for six as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with their biggest win of 2018.
Three first-half goals from Yoann Arquin, Jordan Green and Diallang Jaiyesimi set the tone for the game as the Exiles crumbled at Rodney Parade.
A second for Green followed by goals from Olufela Olomola and Carl Dickinson compounded the hosts' misery.
Robbie Willmott's red card with 10 minutes left rounded off what was a dreadful afternoon for County.
Newport drop one place to third whilst Yeovil move into the play-off places, leaping up to fifth in League Two.
Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "First of all the performance was not good enough. I want to apologise to the supporters who turned up in their thousands today.
"Yeovil punished us. They were very efficient and they ripped us apart at times. You can't concede or give those chances away and give away the goals we did and expect anything from the game.
"It's a day to forget but we have to get them ready for Tranmere next week."
Line-ups
Newport
- 1Day
- 5Franks
- 17Bennett
- 28Demetriou
- 2PipeSubstituted forWillmottat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 15Bakinson
- 8Dolan
- 3Butler
- 16SheehanBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 45'minutes
- 9Amond
- 14M HarrisSubstituted forO'Brienat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Willmott
- 10Marsh-Brown
- 11Matt
- 20Pring
- 25O'Brien
- 30Townsend
- 42Semenyo
Yeovil
- 12Baxter
- 5Mugabi
- 6Sowunmi
- 4WarrenSubstituted forDonnellanat 72'minutes
- 3Dickinson
- 11GreenSubstituted forRogersat 85'minutes
- 17Pattison
- 20D'Almeida
- 18Arquin
- 14JaiyesimiSubstituted forOlomolaat 62'minutes
- 9Fisher
Substitutes
- 7Browne
- 8Patrick
- 10Gray
- 15Rogers
- 24Olomola
- 25Phillips
- 27Donnellan
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 4,167
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 6.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gabriel Rogers replaces Jordan Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Mark O'Brien replaces Mark Harris.
Dismissal
Robbie Willmott (Newport County) is shown the red card.
Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 6. Carl Dickinson (Yeovil Town) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Franks (Newport County).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Robbie Willmott.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Shaun Donnellan replaces Gary Warren.
Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fraser Franks (Newport County).
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 5. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Pattison.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Attempt saved. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Olufela Olomola replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.
Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Fraser Franks (Newport County).
Gary Warren (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Warren (Yeovil Town).
(Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Alex Fisher (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Scot Bennett (Newport County) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Mark Harris (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Warren (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).
Tyreeq Bakinson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 4. Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Fisher.
Attempt saved. Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.