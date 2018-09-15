League Two
Newport0Yeovil6

Newport County 0-6 Yeovil Town

Carl Dickinson of Yeovil Town celebrates goal number six
Yeovil Town's Carl Dickinson celebrates goal number six as Yeovil move into the play-off places

Yeovil hit Newport County for six as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with their biggest win of 2018.

Three first-half goals from Yoann Arquin, Jordan Green and Diallang Jaiyesimi set the tone for the game as the Exiles crumbled at Rodney Parade.

A second for Green followed by goals from Olufela Olomola and Carl Dickinson compounded the hosts' misery.

Robbie Willmott's red card with 10 minutes left rounded off what was a dreadful afternoon for County.

Newport drop one place to third whilst Yeovil move into the play-off places, leaping up to fifth in League Two.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "First of all the performance was not good enough. I want to apologise to the supporters who turned up in their thousands today.

"Yeovil punished us. They were very efficient and they ripped us apart at times. You can't concede or give those chances away and give away the goals we did and expect anything from the game.

"It's a day to forget but we have to get them ready for Tranmere next week."

Line-ups

Newport

  • 1Day
  • 5Franks
  • 17Bennett
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2PipeSubstituted forWillmottat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 15Bakinson
  • 8Dolan
  • 3Butler
  • 16SheehanBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMarsh-Brownat 45'minutes
  • 9Amond
  • 14M HarrisSubstituted forO'Brienat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Willmott
  • 10Marsh-Brown
  • 11Matt
  • 20Pring
  • 25O'Brien
  • 30Townsend
  • 42Semenyo

Yeovil

  • 12Baxter
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 4WarrenSubstituted forDonnellanat 72'minutes
  • 3Dickinson
  • 11GreenSubstituted forRogersat 85'minutes
  • 17Pattison
  • 20D'Almeida
  • 18Arquin
  • 14JaiyesimiSubstituted forOlomolaat 62'minutes
  • 9Fisher

Substitutes

  • 7Browne
  • 8Patrick
  • 10Gray
  • 15Rogers
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Phillips
  • 27Donnellan
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
4,167

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 6.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gabriel Rogers replaces Jordan Green.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Mark O'Brien replaces Mark Harris.

Dismissal

Robbie Willmott (Newport County) is shown the red card.

Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).

Attempt missed. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 6. Carl Dickinson (Yeovil Town) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Newport County).

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Robbie Willmott.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Shaun Donnellan replaces Gary Warren.

Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Newport County).

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 5. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Pattison.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Gary Warren.

Attempt saved. Keanu Marsh-Brown (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Olufela Olomola replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.

Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).

Foul by Fraser Franks (Newport County).

Gary Warren (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

Attempt saved. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Matthew Dolan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Yeovil Town).

(Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Yeovil Town).

Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).

Alex Fisher (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Scot Bennett (Newport County) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Mark Harris (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Yeovil Town).

Attempt missed. Matthew Dolan (Newport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Yoann Arquin (Yeovil Town).

Tyreeq Bakinson (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 0, Yeovil Town 4. Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Fisher.

Attempt saved. Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City86111661019
2Exeter8512158716
3Newport8512913-416
4Colchester84311751215
5Yeovil74211531214
6Oldham8422126614
7Bury84131410413
8Tranmere8341107313
9MK Dons734074313
10Crawley84131110113
11Carlisle8413910-113
12Forest Green8260127512
13Stevenage8332109112
14Swindon83321314-112
15Mansfield724196310
16Port Vale831498110
17Crewe72239818
18Cheltenham822468-28
19Cambridge8215715-87
20Northampton8134813-56
21Grimsby8125515-105
22Morecambe8107317-143
23Macclesfield8026616-102
24Notts County80261024-142
