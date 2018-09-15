Newport County 0-6 Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town's Carl Dickinson celebrates goal number six as Yeovil move into the play-off places

Yeovil hit Newport County for six as they extended their unbeaten run to six games with their biggest win of 2018.

Three first-half goals from Yoann Arquin, Jordan Green and Diallang Jaiyesimi set the tone for the game as the Exiles crumbled at Rodney Parade.

A second for Green followed by goals from Olufela Olomola and Carl Dickinson compounded the hosts' misery.

Robbie Willmott's red card with 10 minutes left rounded off what was a dreadful afternoon for County.

Newport drop one place to third whilst Yeovil move into the play-off places, leaping up to fifth in League Two.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn told BBC Sport Wales: "First of all the performance was not good enough. I want to apologise to the supporters who turned up in their thousands today.

"Yeovil punished us. They were very efficient and they ripped us apart at times. You can't concede or give those chances away and give away the goals we did and expect anything from the game.

"It's a day to forget but we have to get them ready for Tranmere next week."