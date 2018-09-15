Carlisle United v Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|16
|2
|Newport
|7
|5
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|16
|3
|Exeter
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|13
|4
|Carlisle
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|13
|5
|Colchester
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|5
|9
|12
|6
|MK Dons
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|3
|12
|7
|Swindon
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|12
|0
|12
|8
|Yeovil
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|6
|11
|9
|Forest Green
|7
|2
|5
|0
|11
|6
|5
|11
|10
|Oldham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|11
|Stevenage
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|11
|12
|Mansfield
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|4
|4
|10
|13
|Bury
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|3
|10
|14
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|7
|1
|10
|15
|Crawley
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|10
|16
|Crewe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|7
|17
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|18
|Cheltenham
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|19
|Cambridge
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|20
|Northampton
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|6
|21
|Grimsby
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|5
|22
|Morecambe
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|15
|-12
|3
|23
|Macclesfield
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|14
|-9
|2
|24
|Notts County
|7
|0
|1
|6
|7
|21
|-14
|1