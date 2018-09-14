Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
-
- Motherwell have won just two of their previous 10 matches against Hearts (D2 L6); their most recent win was a 2-1 victory in August 2017.
- Hearts have won on two of their last three trips to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (L1), however they did lose their most recent trip to Fir Park (2-1).
- Motherwell have won just two of their last nine home league games (D3 L4), failing to score in four of those matches.
- Hearts have used 22 different players in the Scottish Premiership so far this season - more than any other side, whilst they also have a league high of six different goalscorers.
- Hearts' Steven Naismith (7; four goals and three assists) and Peter Haring (4; two goals and two assists) have been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.