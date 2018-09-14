St Johnstone v Aberdeen
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- St Johnstone have won just one of their previous seven meetings with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L4), a 2-0 victory in April 2017.
- Aberdeen have won five of their last 10 trips to McDiarmid Park (D2 L3) and have won their last two games there.
- St. Johnstone are unbeaten in their last seven league matches on home soil despite winning only two of those games (D5) - they last went on a longer run without a home defeat in the Scottish Premiership back in September 2015 (run of 11, W5 D6).
- Aberdeen have kept three clean sheets in their last four away league ties (W3 D1).
- Only St. Mirren's Craig Samson (19) has made more saves in the Scottish Premiership so far this season than St. Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark (15)