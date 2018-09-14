Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Aberdeen
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Lewis Ferguson and Stefan Scougall tussle
St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • St Johnstone have won just one of their previous seven meetings with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L4), a 2-0 victory in April 2017.
  • Aberdeen have won five of their last 10 trips to McDiarmid Park (D2 L3) and have won their last two games there.
  • St. Johnstone are unbeaten in their last seven league matches on home soil despite winning only two of those games (D5) - they last went on a longer run without a home defeat in the Scottish Premiership back in September 2015 (run of 11, W5 D6).
  • Aberdeen have kept three clean sheets in their last four away league ties (W3 D1).
  • Only St. Mirren's Craig Samson (19) has made more saves in the Scottish Premiership so far this season than St. Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark (15)

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts4400102812
2Celtic43015239
3Kilmarnock42114137
4Livingston42115417
5St Johnstone42114407
6Hibernian41216425
7Rangers41216515
8Aberdeen412134-15
9Motherwell411268-24
10Hamilton410337-43
11St Mirren410339-63
12Dundee400427-50
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport