Chelsea v Cardiff City

Chelsea's top scorer Pedro is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri will assess the condition of those players who were on international duty.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas is nearing fitness after a knee injury but the weekend game might come too soon.

Cardiff City's Josh Murphy and Aron Gunnarsson could feature after hamstring and knee injuries respectively but might not be risked.

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: A Welshman has already turned up the heat on Chelsea this week. Baker Jon Jenkins was richly praised for his Cardiff version of Chelsea buns on Great British Bake Off. He iced them with a Bluebirds' badge. Judge Prue Leith described Jon's buns as "nice and spongy".

Neil Warnock's defence will have to soak up Chelsea like a sponge in this. He's enduring his worst run as Cardiff boss - six games without a win.

Maurizio Sarri should become only the fourth manager to win his first five Premier League fixtures. There's a niggling doubt though.

Nine of Chelsea's expected line-up are back from exhausting international duty. Cardiff mostly stayed at home. It could be a factor unless the visitors try and play open football.

They'll get burned if they do. Unlike Jon's buns.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "The top sides always have a lot of possession so we're going to be under the cosh for a long time, but we've got to find a remedy. We've earned the right to play against teams like Chelsea.

"It'll be interesting to see how we cope at a packed Stamford Bridge. It's one where we've got to get the best out of what we've got. I don't want to go there and not have a shot on target, but we've got to have players at their best abilities to give them a game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'd expect Cardiff to be very competitive but Chelsea will have too much for them.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 10 of the past 12 league meetings, including both previous Premier League fixtures in 2013-14.

Cardiff have lost four successive visits to Chelsea in all competitions since a 1-0 victory in the second tier in April 1981. That is their only win in the last nine attempts at Stamford Bridge.

Cardiff's most recent victory against Chelsea was by 2-1 at home in the League Cup third round in October 1986.

Chelsea

The Blues have won their opening four Premier League games of a season for the sixth time, twice as often as any other side in the competition's history.

They have begun a season with at least five successive top-flight victories on three occasions, most recently in 2010-11.

Maurizio Sarri could become the fourth manager in Premier League history to win his first five fixtures in the division, emulating Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Craig Shakespeare.

Chelsea's solitary defeat in the past 51 Premier League home games against newly-promoted opposition came against Bournemouth in December 2015 (W42, D8, L1).

They lead the Premier League statistics this season for the most passes attempted (2,996) and completed (2,677).

Pedro, who could make his 100th Premier League appearance in this match, has scored three goals his last four league games - as many as in his previous 26 combined.

