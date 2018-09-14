Watford v Manchester United

Watford have won all four of their Premier League games this season

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Javi Gracia could name the same side that beat Spurs 2-1 before the international break.

Winger Gerard Deulofeu remains out with a hip issue while Tom Cleverley is the only long-term absentee.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw could be involved after recovering from the head injury he sustained on international duty.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini will face a late fitness test while Ander Herrera has been ruled out with an ankle knock.

Forward Marcus Rashford serves the first of a three-game suspension after his red card at Burnley.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Jose Mourinho didn't need to witness Watford's remarkable to start to make him aware of the potential pitfalls of a trip to Vicarage Road.

His Manchester United team were shocked and outfought there in his first season at the club and the current Hornets side are arguably more dangerous given their current levels of confidence.

He will have watched Tottenham's recent defeat there with interest and will have been left in no doubt of the standards required if they are to build on their victory at Burnley a fortnight ago and inflict only a second home league defeat on Javier Gracia since he arrived at Watford.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "Last season they [Manchester United] were second in the table and for me it's a very good team, a very good coach and it will be a very demanding game. But playing at Vicarage Road we feel strong and we think we are able to beat all the teams.

"We are in a good moment, we are enjoying it, we know in the future things may change but this is a good moment for us."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "Speaking about Marcus [Rashford, who is suspended], I think I can expect that I'm going to be highly criticised for not playing him because some of the boys [pundits] are really obsessed with me and some of them, they have I think a problem with some compulsive lies.

"The ones that wake up in the morning and the first thing that comes into their mind is Jose Mourinho and Manchester United, I feel sorry for them because there are much more interesting things to wake up and to be happy in the morning [about] than to speak immediately about us and football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are flying and this will be a real test for Manchester United's defence, but it is one I think they will pass.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v actor Mark Wahlberg

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions with Manchester United, winning the other one.

However, the Hornets did beat United 3-1 at home in the Premier League in September 2016.

Manchester United won this fixture 4-2 last season, with former Hornet Ashley Young scoring twice.

Watford

Watford have won the opening four league games of a season for the first time in the top flight, and just the second time since 1988-89.

They have won four consecutive home games in the top flight for the first time since December 1986.

Watford have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven Premier League games.

The Hornets have won 23 points at home since head coach Javi Gracia took charge in February - more than any other team in that period.

Jose Holebas has been involved in more goals than any other Premier League player this season, with one goal and four assists.

Manchester United