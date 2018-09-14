National League
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Ebbsfleet United

Rob Lainton
Rob Lainton has played in all 10 of Wrexham National League games this season
Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton is expected to be fit for the National League game against Ebssfleet United.

Lainton, on loan from Port Vale, suffered a knock in Wrexham's 1-0 win at Braintree last Saturday.

Second placed Wrexham, who are a point behind leaders Harrogate, will be without defender Manny Smith for up to 10 weeks due to a knee injury,

Ebbsfleet, who lost in last season's play-off semi-finals, are 13th in the table.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Harrogate1064022101222
2Wrexham106311441021
3Leyton Orient10550167920
4Hartlepool10541128419
5Halifax10532147718
6Salford105321510518
7Fylde10451136717
8Gateshead105231310317
9Barnet10523910-117
10Sutton United9441118316
11Solihull Moors105141114-316
12Boreham Wood943288015
13Ebbsfleet10424119214
14Maidenhead United103251315-211
15Barrow103251113-211
16Bromley102441514110
17Chesterfield10316910-110
18Aldershot10316917-810
19Eastleigh10316715-810
20Havant & Waterlooville102351422-89
21Dag & Red10226913-48
22Maidstone United10217815-77
23Dover101361020-106
24Braintree10037615-93
View full National League table

Top Stories