Rob Lainton has played in all 10 of Wrexham National League games this season

National League: Wrexham v Ebbsfleet United Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 15 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton is expected to be fit for the National League game against Ebssfleet United.

Lainton, on loan from Port Vale, suffered a knock in Wrexham's 1-0 win at Braintree last Saturday.

Second placed Wrexham, who are a point behind leaders Harrogate, will be without defender Manny Smith for up to 10 weeks due to a knee injury,

Ebbsfleet, who lost in last season's play-off semi-finals, are 13th in the table.