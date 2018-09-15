Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Durnan
- 3Longridge
- 15Hippolyte
- 19Vincent
- 17Thomson
- 36Muirhead
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 10Longridge
Substitutes
- 9Ryan
- 11Connolly
- 12Martin
- 14Devine
- 20Gill
- 26Todd
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Roscoe
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 7Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 15Hastie
- 10Trouten
- 19Zanatta
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Spence
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 17Peggie
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Live Text
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Joseph Thomson.
Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sam Roscoe.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic).
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Match report to follow.