Inverness CT v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2RooneySubstituted forMcCartat 43'minutes
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 4ChalmersBooked at 48mins
- 15Welsh
- 10Doran Cogan
- 11Walsh
- 19White
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 9Austin
- 14Oakley
- 16Calder
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 42Hoban
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 18Mbuyi-MutomboSubstituted forDoolanat 56'minutes
- 39NtambweBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBanniganat 37'minutes
- 17Slater
- 7Spittal
- 19Storey
- 10Erskine
Substitutes
- 8Bannigan
- 9Doolan
- 15Melbourne
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 30Jefferies
- 33Quitongo
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kris Doolan replaces Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Inverness CT).
Andrea Mbuyi-Mutombo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by James Penrice.
Attempt missed. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Booking
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT).
Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 3, Partick Thistle 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inverness CT 3, Partick Thistle 0.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Jamie McCart replaces Shaun Rooney because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Partick Thistle. Miles Storey draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Stuart Bannigan replaces Brice Ntambwe.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Brice Ntambwe (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 3, Partick Thistle 0. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Brice Ntambwe (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Inverness CT. Liam Polworth draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Brice Ntambwe (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Partick Thistle 0. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Polworth following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
