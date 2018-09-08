New Zealand overcome tough Argentina in Rugby Championship

Perenara scored a try in each half for the All Blacks against the Pumas

Rugby Championship New Zealand (18) 46 Tries: Milner-Skudder, Perenara (2), Read, Frizell, Goodhue Cons: Mo'unga (5) Pens: Mo'unga (2) Argentina (7) 24 Tries: Moyano, Sanchez, Boffelli Cons: Sanchez (3) Pens: Sanchez

New Zealand were given a tough test but earned a hard-fought 46-24 win over Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Scrum-half TJ Perenara scored two tries for the All Blacks, while he also made a try-saving tackle on Matias Moroni.

Nehe Milner-Skudder, captain Kieran Read, Shannon Frizell and Jack Goodhue also scored tries for New Zealand.

Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez scored 14 points in the game to reach 655 in his career and surpass Felipe Contepomi as his country's highest Test scorer.

Sanchez scored one try - the others came from Ramiro Moyano and Emiliano Boffelli - and kicked three conversions and a penalty.