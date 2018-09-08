Cosafa endorse Chiyangwa as Bwalya's replacement on Caf Executive Committee

Chiyangwa is already vice-president of the Africa Cup of Nations Committee

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) has confirmed that its President, Dr Phillip Chiyangwa, will replace Kalusha Bwalya on the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) Executive Committee.

Bwalya was banned from all football related activities for two years by Fifa for violating the world body's code of ethics.

The Zambian says he is "not guilty of any offence" and has vowed to clear his name.

Dr Chiyangwa is already vice-president of the Africa Cup of Nations Committee that is overseeing preparations for the 2019 event in Cameroon.

At a meeting held in Johannesburg on Friday, Cosafa also endorsed South African Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan as the region's candidate to contest the seat on the Fifa General Council, which became vacant after the resignation of Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The post is to be contested only by candidates from English-speaking countries on the continent and will be filled following a vote at Caf's extraordinary general assembly in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on 30 September.