Women's World Cup: Scotland coach Shelley Kerr hopes to avoid 'big hitters'

Media playback is not supported on this device Will World Cup-bound Scotland record a song?

Scotland hope to avoid "big hitters" as they seek to make an impact at next year's Women's World Cup, says coach Shelley Kerr.

The Scots have reached the tournament for the first time - one of only two debutants among the 15 sides so far assured of a place in France.

Kerr said Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan and the United States were to be avoided in the draw on 8 December.

"You want a kind draw. You want to go and compete," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"We know it's going to be tough. I want to give ourselves the best chance so I want to try to avoid the big hitters and try to get out of a group stage. That's your first priority."

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay says the team will be given "every chance" to compete; Scotland's home-based players were funded to go full-time as they prepared for Euro 2017.

Kerr was asked on Sportsound if Scotland could match the preparation put in by more experienced sides at next year's event.

"I think we can, and we need to," she replied. "We need to make sure that we have the most professional approach ever.

"Even although we've qualified, there's still a lot of work to be done. They've still got more to give.

"We'll look to get a friendly to finish this calendar year off. Come 2019, we really need to make sure that we have a proposal in place and a strategy for preparing as best as we can for the finals.

"That will be training camps and it will be friendly games. So far I'm really positive about the Scottish FA supporting us."