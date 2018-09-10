Wales U21 v Portugal U21 (Tue)

Striker Mark Harris will miss Tuesday's game against Portugal after suffering concussion

Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales Under-21 v Portugal Under-21 Venue: Nantporth Stadium, Bangor Date: Tuesday, 11 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales Under-21 manager Rob Page believes his side are capable of beating Portugal in Tuesday's Euro 2019 qualifier in Bangor.

Page's side kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying with a 2-1 win over Liechtenstein on Friday.

Wales are fourth in Group 8, trailing leaders Bosnia-Herzegovina by eight points and five points behind second placed Romania.

"We said we wanted to win the two games," Page said.

"We've given ourselves a great opportunity to up our game a little bit and face a very good Portugal team.

"There's enough quality in the squad to go and give them a good game."

The group winners qualify automatically for next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino, while the four best runners-up among the nine groups advance to the play-offs.

Former Wales defender Page believes his side can finish as runners-up but acknowledged the game against Portugal is one they have to win.

Wales lost 2-0 in Portugal last September and Page says his side will face a tough test at Bangor City's Nantporth Stadium.

"They were excellent when we played them away from home and they're not going to disappoint again," Page added.

"They'll be well organised, have got an abundance of talent and we'll have to be defensively well organised.

"We're going to have to be more clinical with our finishing if we are going to have a chance against Portugal."

Striker Mark Harris, on loan at Newport County from Cardiff City, is out of Tuesday's game with concussion suffered during the win over Liechtenstein.

"He was dazed when the physio went on and I think he was out for a little bit," Page said.

"Protocol says that he has to do nothing for six days and so we'll send him back."