Ryan Giggs: Wales manager instilling United "DNA" - Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will win his 40th international cap if he plays against Wales on Sunday

Ryan Giggs has instilled in his Wales side the attacking footballing "DNA" of his former Manchester United teams says Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Wales marked Giggs' first competitive match with a dazzling 4-1 win over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Up next is Denmark, whose preparations for Sunday's Nations League match were marred by a dispute between their football association and players.

"You can see the flair and spark they play with," said Schmeichel.

"It's very similar to the DNA he inherited at Manchester United. It's going to be very interesting to see what he can bring.

"He's got a very talented squad with Wales. It's something Gary Speed started and Chris Coleman did really well, and now Ryan is putting his own stamp on it."

Schmeichel knows as well as anyone how close a resemblance Giggs' Wales side may bear to the United sides he played for with such distinction over two decades as a world-renowned left winger.

One of Giggs' team-mates at Old Trafford was Schmeichel's father, former United keeper and Danish great Peter Schmeichel.

Denmark's manager Age Hareide has also noticed a likeness between Giggs' former club side and the young national team now under his tutelage.

"It's like Ryan Giggs has created a copy of the old Manchester United team," said Hareide.

"I've seen United a lot during the years. When I was the coach at [Norwegian club] Molde, I sold Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Sir Alex Ferguson [when he was Manchester United manager] and I was at United a lot after that time.

"Also when I coached Norway, I had him [Solskjaer] in the national team. I watched [United] training and the way Wales play, the enthusiasm in their play offensively, they're very quick between the lines and they go forward with a lot of people.

"So that looks like United in the best period under Alex Ferguson. In many ways Ryan Giggs adopted what he learnt from many years there, and he knows the style, so it's natural for him to adopt the best of Manchester United."