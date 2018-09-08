UEFA Nations League - Group A2
Switzerland6Iceland0

Nations League: Switzerland 6-0 Iceland

Xherdan Shaqiri
Shaqiri has scored 22 goals for Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri produced a dominant display as Switzerland thrashed Iceland 6-0 in the Uefa Nations League.

The Liverpool midfielder scored one goal and had a hand in two others as the hosts made a perfect start to their Group A2 campaign.

Shaqiri got Switzerland's third with a brilliant free-kick after goals from Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria.

Haris Seferovic made it 4-0 before Albian Ajeti and Admir Mehmedi completed the rout.

Shaqiri was a constant menace from set pieces, with Seferovic and Mehmedi's goals coming following the former Stoke player's free-kicks.

Liverpool signed Shaqiri from the Potters for £13m in July, but he has yet to start for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Line-ups

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Mbabu
  • 22SchärBooked at 11mins
  • 5Akanji
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17Zakaria
  • 10XhakaBooked at 82mins
  • 7EmboloBooked at 32minsSubstituted forAjetiat 65'minutes
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 14ZuberSubstituted forSowat 79'minutes
  • 9SeferovicSubstituted forMehmediat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Moubandje
  • 4Klose
  • 6Widmer
  • 8Freuler
  • 11Fernandes
  • 12Mvogo
  • 15Sow
  • 16Ajeti
  • 18Mehmedi
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Djourou
  • 21Kobel

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 6R SigurdssonBooked at 52mins
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 19GíslasonSubstituted forSigurjonssonat 74'minutes
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 4Pálsson
  • 8BjarnasonSubstituted forBjarnasonat 65'minutes
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 17SigurdarsonSubstituted forKjartanssonat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 7Bjarnason
  • 9Sigthorsson
  • 11Kjartansson
  • 12Schram
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 14Árnason
  • 15Eyjólfsson
  • 16Sigurjonsson
  • 18Magnússon
  • 20Thórarinsson
  • 21Traustason
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home21
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Switzerland 6, Iceland 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Switzerland 6, Iceland 0.

Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

Attempt blocked. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).

Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).

Theodor Elmar Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland).

Victor Pálsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 6, Iceland 0. Admir Mehmedi (Switzerland) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Zakaria following a fast break.

Booking

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Iceland).

Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu with a cross.

Hand ball by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland).

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Djibril Sow replaces Steven Zuber.

Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Theodor Elmar Bjarnason.

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Iceland).

Offside, Switzerland. Admir Mehmedi tries a through ball, but Albian Ajeti is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Runar Mar Sigurjonsson replaces Rúrik Gíslason.

Attempt missed. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Attempt missed. Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Fabian Schär.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Admir Mehmedi replaces Haris Seferovic.

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 5, Iceland 0. Albian Ajeti (Switzerland) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.

Offside, Switzerland. Xherdan Shaqiri tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rúrik Gíslason (Iceland).

Goal!

Goal! Switzerland 4, Iceland 0. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabian Schär.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Theodor Elmar Bjarnason replaces Birkir Bjarnason.

Substitution

Substitution, Switzerland. Albian Ajeti replaces Breel Embolo.

Attempt saved. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Mbabu.

Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a fast break.

Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).

Top Stories

