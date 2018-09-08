Nations League: Switzerland 6-0 Iceland

Shaqiri has scored 22 goals for Switzerland

Xherdan Shaqiri produced a dominant display as Switzerland thrashed Iceland 6-0 in the Uefa Nations League.

The Liverpool midfielder scored one goal and had a hand in two others as the hosts made a perfect start to their Group A2 campaign.

Shaqiri got Switzerland's third with a brilliant free-kick after goals from Steven Zuber and Denis Zakaria.

Haris Seferovic made it 4-0 before Albian Ajeti and Admir Mehmedi completed the rout.

Shaqiri was a constant menace from set pieces, with Seferovic and Mehmedi's goals coming following the former Stoke player's free-kicks.

Liverpool signed Shaqiri from the Potters for £13m in July, but he has yet to start for Jurgen Klopp's side.